Evan Peters and Halsey Make Out Near His Ex Emma Roberts at American Horror Story Party

Evan Peters and Halsey didn’t hold back with their PDA over the weekend — even with his ex-fiancée Emma Roberts nearby.

While attending an event on Saturday night celebrating American Horror Story‘s 100th episode, Peters, 32, and Halsey, 25, made their red carpet debut as a couple, one month after they were first seen on a date. The pair, decked out in matching polka-dotted Sonny and Cher Halloween costumes, were seated one table away from Roberts and didn’t shy away from making out during the party.

Roberts, 28, was accompanied by a group of friends at the event, which was hosted at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Both AHS alumni, Peters and Roberts called off their engagement in March after seven years together. Halsey recently split from British musician Yungblud.

The “Bad at Love” singer made her relationship with Peters Instagram official ahead of a Halloween party she hosted on Friday, when they were seen hand-in-hand. Their budding romance was on full display at the AHS event, which was also attended by Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Connie Britton and Angela Bassett, among other stars.

Roberts is currently starring in AHS‘s ninth season, which is the first installment of the show to not include Peters in its cast. In a June cover story for Cosmopolitan, the actress shared her difficulties with separating from Peters after their longterm on-off relationship, saying: “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard.”

Over the summer, Roberts went on dates with Garrett Hedlund, 35, but a source told PEOPLE the actors are taking it slow.

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Halsey and Peters were first romantically linked after being spotted together at L.A.’s Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sept. 21. One onlooker said Peters appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey as they waited in line to board a roller coaster at the amusement park.

Per multiple outlets, Halsey, who also had a previous relationship with rapper G-Eazy, voiced a crush on Peters as far back as 2012 via Twitter, reportedly tweeting, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….,” referencing the actor’s creepy AHS roles.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.