BiP Alum Evan Bass Says Ex Carly Waddell Is in 'Rough Shape' After Emergency Hospital Visit

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell announced their split late last year after three years of marriage

Evan Bass is by ex Carly Waddell's side after she was rushed to the hospital on Monday.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a photo of Waddell in an ambulance on his Instagram Story and followed it up with a message for fans explaining that he will let Waddell, 35, share what caused the hospital visit when she is ready.

"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," Bass captioned the shot, referencing the former couple's time on BiP in 2016, during which medics were called to help Bass following a night of heavy drinking.

The reality star, 38, shared another post on his Story a few hours later, writing that Waddell was home but in "rough shape" and may need to return to the hospital.

"Thanks for all the prayers and support," he wrote. "After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."

Bass continued, "I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share [the] photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.)"

"In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit," he concluded.

Waddell and Bass, who share son Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 1½, and daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 3, announced their separation on Dec. 23 following three years of marriage.

