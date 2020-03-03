Eva Marcille's Ex Kevin McCall Wants Them to Go to 'Therapy' as She Calls Him Mentally Ill

Kevin McCall is hopeful he and ex-girlfriend Eva Marcille can work through their issues after years of court battles.

On Monday, McCall, 34, opened up about Marcille on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he wants the two of them and their daughter — 6-year-old Marley Rae — to get professional help to work through their issues.

“I feel therapy is needed for all 3 of us honestly,” McCall wrote. “We’ve let society, entertainment and media exploit our family problems instead of being solution based. Your family is under attack next. Pray and praise God in the midst.”

McCall was responding to a post singer Lyfe Jennings had shared about a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which followed Marcille as she and husband Michael Sterling had Marley’s last name officially changed from McCall to Sterling.

In the episode, Marcille also said that Sterling was working on adopting Marley. The couple married in 2018 and have two other kids: Michael Todd, 1, and Maverick, 5 months.

Kevin McCall and Eva Marcille in 2013

Over the years, Marcille has said she’s obtained multiple restraining and protective orders out against McCall for allegedly abusing her. He responded to those claims by saying, “I’m not perfect, I had anger issues.”

In December, a judge dismissed McCall’s attempt to gain full custody and child support for their daughter, The Blast reported.

A month earlier, in court, McCall had gotten into an argument with the judge that ended with him fighting with a sheriff deputy and tumbling down an escalator. McCall posted video of the scuffle on his Instagram account, TMZ reported. At the time, McCall claimed that the deputy targeted him.

During a visit to The Wendy Williams Show on Feb. 27, Marcille opened up about McCall’s behavior recently, saying that she believes he’s mentally ill. He did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I truly believe so,” Marcille said. “I think it’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy.’ But I was explaining to a friend, a sane person, with rational brain, would not do the things that he does. One could only get to the bottom of the fact that he cannot be rational. His brain cannot work like anyone else’s. A regular dad would not be away from their child the entire time they were on this earth. They wouldn’t be able to stomach it. He has to be not there.”

She went on to claim that McCall’s issues had left him estranged from the rest of his family, too.

“One of his sister’s I’m in contact with, but the rest of his family, no,” Marcille said. “He’s estranged from his family, his mom has a restraining order against him, and one of his sisters does. He’s slap crazy across the board. He’s no respect for a person with his crazy. He’s crazy to everyone.”

Marcille insisted she never saw signs of any mental illness while they were together.

“That’s the problem, we didn’t date long enough,” she said. “It was sex and quick little relationship. It was not the stars and moons and all that. It’s the truth.”

Luckily, Marcille said that Marley was completely unaware of any tension between the two.

Asked if she thinks she’ll ever be civil with him, Marcille said “I pray.”

“I know that God’s amazing,” the America’s Next Top Model winner said. “Look at my life now, from what it is.”