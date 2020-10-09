"Just let bygones be bygones. I was hurt about what happened, God has restored my friendships and others a hundred fold. I’m good," said Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille on Reconciling with Former RHOA Costar NeNe Leakes: 'For Me It's Not That Deep'

Eva Marcille says she has moved past her beef with NeNe Leakes.

"Life is short," Marcille said. "Life is so short, and unless it’s really something that you cannot get over, unless it’s a bell that cannot be un-rung, for me it’s not that deep. I have so much love and light with the friends that I have around me, who I speak to every day, my family."

"Just let bygones be bygones. I was hurt about what happened, God has restored my friendships and others a hundred fold. I’m good," she added.

Marcille also reacted to Leakes — whom she used to call her "big sis" — leaving RHOA, saying that she is "shocked to see her go and I definitely feel her pain."

"Good, bad or indifferent, if you liked what she was doing or you didn’t like what she was doing, she captivated you," said Marcille. "She definitely put it all out there on the line ... so much so, and so transparent, that you literally felt her pain."

"I root for her," she continued. "I wish for nothing but the best and I hope to see me back on the screen where she belongs. That lady funny at the end of the day. She's a good time."

Back in March, Leakes did not speak highly of Marcille, saying to ET at the time, “I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast.”

“I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody -- like the whole cast -- is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it's sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons."

"So, if I had to change, I would change her,” Leakes added of removing Marcille from the show.

Fans haven't seen the last of Marcille on RHOA, however. The model will be apart of Cynthia Bailey's wedding as a bridesmaid on Saturday, which will air on the series. Bailey became engaged to sports journalist Mike Hill in July 2019.

"Eva will be front and center," Bailey, 53, told ET. "Eva is definitely one of my bridesmaids."