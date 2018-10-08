Eva Marcille Marries Michael Sterling in Atlanta Wedding

Eva Marcille is a married woman!

Marcille said “I do” to fiancé Michael Sterling during a private ceremony in Atlanta on Sunday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star teased the nuptials on Instagram Saturday, posting a sweet selfie of the couple.

“Mine all mine,” she wrote. “One more day until 10.7.18 I love you Michael Sterling and I can’t wait!!!!”

The wedding comes nearly five months after Marcille gave birth to their first child together, son Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

Paras Griffin/Getty

The 33-year-old America’s Next Top Model alum announced her engagement to the lawyer on Christmas after over a year of dating.

“I said yes!!!!,” she captioned an Instagram of herself showing off her elegant sparkler.

Just one month before Sterling popped the question, Marcille revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE. (She is already a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 4, with ex Kevin McCall.)

Joe Carlos Photography

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled of her sweet conversation with her little girl.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” Marcille added with a laugh .“However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”