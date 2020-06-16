Eva Marcille Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta: 'I Believe My Time Is Up'

After three seasons on the show, Eva Marcille announced her exit Tuesday morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show

After three seasons on the show, Marcille announced her exit Tuesday morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo," she said in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities."

"I look forward to serving the community on Ricky Smiley Morning show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color," she continued.

Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Marcille joined the hit franchise in 2017 as a “friend of the Housewives" but quickly proved herself to be a main player and was promoted to full-time Housewife by season 11.

"The time that I spent on Housewives I enjoyed myself. I cried, I laughed, I obviously fought," she said. "Most importantly, I made some great friendships with some beautiful women."

Marcille said she plans to move forward by focusing on her three children: daughter Marley Rae, 6, (with ex Kevin McCall) and sons Michael Todd, 1, and Maverick, 8 months (with husband Michael Sterling).

"I believe my time is up. I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to be done. I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community," she said. "And not so much reality show business."

Aside from family and working on the morning show, Marcille also has a CBD oil company and a bedding line.

Marcille also said she has no hard feelings toward her former castmates and only wishes them well.

“I love every single one of those black women. They are all queens all in their own right," she said. "They are stars and I wish them the most successful season and transformational season 13 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta has ever seen.”