Eva Marcille's Ex Kevin McCall Responds to Abuse Allegations: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Eva Marcille‘s ex Kevin McCall is responding to abuse claims made by the reality star on Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues! I’ve completed anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that I can control my situation and the overall out come [sic]. My entire family misses the girls (have empathy for them atleast)[sic],” McCall, 33, tweeted on Monday after a fan questioned whether or not the accusations made by Marcille, 34, are true.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marcille, who split from McCall back in 2015, a year after giving birth to their daughter, Marley Rae — said she’s taken multiple restraining and protective orders out against McCall, for allegedly abusing her.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” said the America’s Next Top Model alum, referring to McCall on the show as “Marley’s donor” only. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

Marcille claimed that she even involved the FBI at one point. She now lives in more than one house to make it harder for the rapper to track her and Marley, 5, down, she said.

Kevin McCall and Eva McCall Maury Phillips/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty

“Every time I move, he finds me,” Marcille said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

In response, McCall slammed Marcille for being “obsessed” with him.

“It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line, if I was the husband I would be like ‘Real H— of Atlanta is you out of you mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff [sic] headline for our relationship?” McCall wrote.

The rapper also took a jab at Marcille’s new husband Michael Sterling, an Atlanta-based attorney, who previously ran for mayor.

Kevin McCall/Twitter

Kevin McCall/Twitter

Kevin McCall/Twitter

“That rent due and ole boy ain’t winning no elections so the money funny,” McCall wrote on Twitter. “Tag me in when yal [sic] ready I’ll wait… I can bail the whole family out ‘again’ but pride comes before the fall too much pride and ego (and lies) that’s the worst part the compulsive lying — it’s gross,” McCall tweeted.

Marcille seemingly reacted to McCall’s attack on their finances on Instagram Monday.

“Form [sic] the desk of @mikersterling Everything we got, we earned the hard way. And every day that I wake up, I work for legacy, not labels. Motivational use only,” Marcille captioned a post, which shows Sterling holding her daughter Marley and their baby son Michael Todd while sitting next to his diplomas from Morehouse College and Texas Southern University.

Since their split, McCall has been very vocal about his feelings towards Marcille.

In November 2017, McCall reportedly disowned his daughter and scrubbed all her pictures from his Instagram account. Just last week, he clapped back at Marcille’s claim that Sterling is Marley’s true father.

“Imma just sit this right here. No debate necessary,” he wrote, tweeting a photo of a Google search showing “McCall” as Marley’s last name.

He then claimed that he was the victim of “parental alienation,” writing, “I’m sorry for every one [sic] who had a s— father. Unfortunately I’m nothing like him, I’m just trying to set up ‘supervised visitation’ at a police station.”

“I’ve been around willing and able to help for years now and you don’t speak on that!” McCall also wrote to Marcille. “Time to heal babe 🙏🏿 it’s time to let go and let GOD.”

Speaking to PEOPLE late last year, Marcille said that she doesn’t have any contact with McCall.

Eva Marcille and Kevin McCall David Livingston/Getty

“There’s no co-parenting, I’m the parent,” Marcille said. “He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [Kevin] ain’t nothing but a memory.”

She opened up more about their tense relationship during a visit to The Wendy Williams Show in December. “He thinks that biology is more important than being present,” Marcille said of McCall. “He’s extremely dysfunctional and he’s not at a place where it’s safe for himself or for others.”

RELATED: Eva Marcille‘s Wedding Airs on Real Housewives of Atlanta: Read Her Emotional Vows

Marcille also told Williams, 54, that she was open for Marley to have a relationship with McCall, but in order to do that, “he should have to go to the court and talk mediation.”

“I’m open to Marley having the best of what she needs,” she said. “If he’s at a place where he is happy or good and where life is good for him… to be a parent, you need to be responsible. You need to learn how to be selfless.”

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.