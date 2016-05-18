Eva Longoria and fiancé José Antonio Bastén became engaged in December after dating for a little more than two years

brightcove.createExperiences(); Eva Longoria will soon be a married woman!

Longoria, 41, and José “Pepe” Bastén, 47, are set to say “I do” this weekend after dating for nearly three years, PEOPLE has learned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the wedding will be held this weekend at Jane The Virgin actor Jaime Camil’s home in Acapulco, Mexico, and the guest list will be glittering because the couple is “expecting half of Hollywood to be there.”

Longoria and Bastén first stepped out as a couple in November 2013, and Bastén, who is president of Latin media brand Televisa, popped the question to the actress while on vacation in Dubai in December by presenting Longoria with a stunning ruby engagement ring.

The former Desperate Housewives actress previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Bastén, saying, “He was the most handsome man I’d ever seen. He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?!’ ”