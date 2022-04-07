Eva Longoria opened up about the importance of turning off her cellphone at the end of the day

Eva Longoria Reveals How She and Husband José Bastón Make Time to Connect: We 'Love Unplugging'

Eva Longoria has revealed her secret to a happy marriage with her husband José Antonio Bastón.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Desperate Housewives star, 47, said she and Bastón make a point to unplug from outside distractions and take time to really connect with one another.

"We have dinner every night and have a glass of wine all the time," Longoria said. "Plus, we are so busy in our day that at night we have so much to talk about that we actually love unplugging and talking at the end of each night."

Even though the couple does their best to turn off their phones at the end of the day, Longoria admitted that she's helplessly addicted to technology. "I'm a slave to technology and I actually hate it," Longoria said, "I hate my phone."

"I'm running like six businesses and so I'm either emailing or texting or communicating but I do turn it off at home," she said.

Eva Longoria Credit: Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria and Bastón tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to their 3-year-old son Santiago. Bastón is also a parent to three children from a previous marriage.

The star — who is currently filming her upcoming docuseries, Searching for Mexico — said the same technology restrictions apply to her three-year-old son, Santiago.

"We did no screens under two," Longoria said, adding that even now, Santiago mainly enjoys "learning games like drawing numbers and drawing letters."