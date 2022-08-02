Eva Longoria also spoke about what makes her current marriage to husband José Bastón work during a recent episode of her Connections podcast

Eva Longoria Recalls 'Being So Jealous' in Her Previous Marriages: 'Your Stomach Is Inside Out'

For Eva Longoria, the third time was a charm.

The Golden Globe nominee, 47, reflected on the "jealousy" she experienced in her first two marriages and what makes her current union work as she spoke with Chilean author Isabel Allende on last week's episode of her Connections podcast.

"I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and like, your stomach is inside out. It's the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?" Longoria said.

Longoria explained that her approach to love and marriage has evolved since she tied the knot with her current husband José "Pepe" Bastón in 2016. She and the Mexican businessman, 54, share 4-year-old son Santiago Enrique.

"I think that's why with my second marriage... no wait, my third," Longoria continued with a laugh. "But I do think finding love at 40 — I found Pepe when I was 40 and he was 50 — It was just like, 'Can we just enjoy this life together?' I mean, I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that still."

Eva Longoria and José Bastón celebrate the launch of Casa Del Sol, co-founded by Mexican-American actress and director Eva Longoria, at Aspen Food & Wine Classic at Casa Tua on September 11, 2021 in Aspen, Colorado Eva Longoria and José Bastón | Credit: Nick Tininenko/Getty

The Desperate Housewives alum previously spoke to PEOPLE about her love story with Bastón, admitting there was "no real connection" between them immediately after they were introduced by a mutual friend in 2013.

"I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn't a connection," she explained. "So, we had a pleasant conversation but there was no real connection."

They ultimately got a second chance when the same friend re-introduced them six months later.

"I had no memory of meeting him the first time, but we had immediate sparks," Longoria recounted, noting that they had a four-hour lunch date the next day.

"It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry," she said. "He was the most handsome man I'd ever seen. He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, 'Who is this guy?!'"