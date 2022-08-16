Why Eva Longoria Wants You to Vote 'Like a Madre' This Year

Speaking to PEOPLE on Saturday at the Vote Like a Madre event in Miami, Eva Longoria had a simple message: yep, vote like a mom this fall.

"Mothers don't vote for themselves. They're voting for their kids, they're voting for their mothers, they're voting for their careers, they're voting for their brothers and sisters and community. So, voting like a mother means a big thing, it usually means you're thinking about people outside of yourselves," Longoria shared.

The actress and activist, 47, added that "women make most of the household decisions – financial, education, healthcare, you name it we make it. And, that includes the planet."

Longoria was at the event with Latino Victory, joining other community leaders to help mobilize Latina women to vote this year with a focus on climate-related issues.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

"The Latino community isn't just gravely impacted by climate change, we are disproportionately affected by climate change," Longoria told PEOPLE. "Our kids are getting asthma at a faster rate than their white counterparts. We live in environmental zones – near freeways, near highways, with a lot of pollution."

"We feel like we are one of the communities that can really be leading this change in the smallest of ways," Longoria continued. "Because, when you're 'green' it usually has an economic benefit – recycling, not wasting water, not using as much energy. So, for Latino families, if it affects our pocketbook, it's something that we are likely to pay attention to."

As to exactly how people can make a difference, Longoria said the most important thing is to make a voting plan.

"There are a lot of factors at play that are disenfranchising our communities to vote – making it harder, changing the polling place, voter ID laws, and more. One thing that we do see that works is this – getting out to the community, reminding people to check that their voter registration is up to date, did your polling place change, do you have to drive farther, can you take off of work?" she shared.

And as voters research their candidates in the months ahead, Longoria and her team urge them to consider the climate.

"There's a lot of environmental racism happening where we live. It's an issue that bumps against everybody, as humanity," she said. "We should all as humans be caring a lot about this. As Latinos, we are disproportionately affected by it, but also I think we can proportionately have a positive effect."