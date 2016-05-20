Eva Longoria Arrives in Acapulco Ahead of Wedding to José Antonio Bastén
Longoria and fiancé Bastén got engaged in December after dating for a little more than two years
Eva Longoria's big day is almost here, and she's soaking it all up!
On Friday, the bride-to-be took to Instagram to share several breathtaking photos from Acapulco, Mexico.
In one pic (captioned “Early morning yoga!”), the 41-year-old actress is managing an impressive balancing act with a trainer – not to mention showing off her famously fit physique.
Longoria is also getting in a little relaxation time before she heads down the aisle and says “I do” to fiancé José Antonio Bastén, 47.
Another shot shows off the picturesque view from her balcony.
PEOPLE previously reported that Longoria’s wedding will be held this weekend at Jane the Virgin actor Jaime Camil‘s home in Acapulco, and the guest list will be glittering because the couple is “expecting half of Hollywood to be there.”
The actress and her future husband first stepped out as a couple in November 2013, and Bastén, who is president of Latin media brand Televisa, popped the question to the actress while on vacation in Dubai in December by presenting Longoria with a stunning ruby engagement ring.