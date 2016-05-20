Longoria and fiancé Bastén got engaged in December after dating for a little more than two years

Eva Longoria's big day is almost here, and she's soaking it all up!

On Friday, the bride-to-be took to Instagram to share several breathtaking photos from Acapulco, Mexico.

In one pic (captioned “Early morning yoga!”), the 41-year-old actress is managing an impressive balancing act with a trainer – not to mention showing off her famously fit physique.

Longoria is also getting in a little relaxation time before she heads down the aisle and says “I do” to fiancé José Antonio Bastén, 47.

Another shot shows off the picturesque view from her balcony.

PEOPLE previously reported that Longoria’s wedding will be held this weekend at Jane the Virgin actor Jaime Camil‘s home in Acapulco, and the guest list will be glittering because the couple is “expecting half of Hollywood to be there.”