Eva Longoria and José Bastón's Relationship Timeline

It was love at second sight for Eva Longoria and José "Pepe" Bastón.

The Desperate Housewives star and the businessman crossed paths twice before they started dating in 2013. Longoria had previously been married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002-2004 and NBA star Tony Parker from 2007-2011.

Longoria told PEOPLE that choosing to be single for a while following her divorce from Parker helped her find love again with Bastón. "I learned to be content on my own," she said. "I think I needed that to be ready for what I have with Pepe."

Bastón proposed to Longoria in Dubai in December 2015 and they got married in Mexico in May 2016. The couple welcomed a son, Santiago, on June 19, 2018. Longoria is also a stepmom to Bastón's three children from his first marriage, Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose Antonio.

While the couple is fairly private about their relationship, Longoria occasionally posts sweet tributes to her husband on Instagram and Bastón has accompanied his wife on the red carpet a handful of times. In a 2017 Instagram post, the actress called Bastón her "partner in crime."

"He hates when I post pics of him, but my husband is the best human being I know," she wrote. "We travel the world together, we laugh together, we love each moment together in pure joy. You are my angel Pepe Baston, put on this earth to fill my heart with love and happiness. Te amo vida mía! 💋"

From being introduced by a friend twice to raising their son together, here's a complete timeline of Eva Longoria and José "Pepe" Bastón's relationship.

Early 2013: Eva Longoria and José Bastón are introduced by a mutual friend

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Longoria and Bastón were introduced by a mutual friend for the first time in 2013, but sparks didn't fly until they were reintroduced months later.

"I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn't a connection," Longoria told PEOPLE in 2017. "So, we had a pleasant conversation but there was no real connection," she added of the couple's first meeting.

The couple met again six months later through the same mutual friend, but this time, there were "sparks."

"It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry," she said, before revealing they went on a four-hour lunch date the next day.

"He was the most handsome man I'd ever seen," the actress added. "He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, 'Who is this guy?!' "

She continued, "I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us because I'm so happy and excited to be with a person as kind as Pepe is. He is probably one of the first men I've dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up."

November 1, 2013: Eva Longoria and José Bastón are "very happy" together

PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were dating in November 2013, with a source telling the outlet that Longoria was dating "a wealthy, successful businessman from Mexico."

"She's very happy, and he's crazy about her," the source added, noting that Longoria wasn't ready to reveal Bastòn's identity yet.

November 15, 2013: Eva Longoria and José Bastón make their first red carpet appearance together

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Longoria and Bastón made their red carpet debut as a couple on Nov. 15, 2013, at the Museo Jumex Opening dinner at Case De La Bola in Mexico City, Mexico. The pair walked the red carpet and took pictures together, publicly confirming their relationship for the first time.

"He's been sweeping her off her feet and courting her like a proper gentleman," a source told PEOPLE around the same time.

March 2014: Eva Longoria says she's "very lucky" to be with José Bastón

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage

In a March 2014 interview with Parade, Longoria opened up about her relationship with Bastón, saying, "I'm attracted to humor and intellect in a man," she told the outlet. "Let me tell you, I'm very lucky in my life."

September 19, 2015: Eva Longoria has "never been happier" than with José Bastón

Longoria's longtime friend, actress Ana Ortiz, gave Bastón her stamp of approval. During the National Women's History Museum brunch in Los Angeles, the Devious Maids star dished about her friend's new beau, telling PEOPLE, "I am so thrilled that she has someone who is not intimidated by her and who is not afraid by her power, her beauty, her friendship and her drive." She added, "He's just as driven and he's so supportive."

"They're a gorgeous couple, and I've never seen her happier," Ortiz concluded.

December 13, 2015: Eva Longoria and José Bastón get engaged

Eva Longoria Instagram

A little over two years after they started dating, Bastón asked Longoria to marry him in a desert in Dubai. Longoria shared the news in an Instagram post on Dec. 13, 2015, along with a picture of the couple kissing. The actress' ruby and diamond engagement ring was proudly displayed on her ring finger.

"Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness," Longoria captioned the picture.

The following month, Longoria discussed the proposal and their wedding plans during an appeareance on Today.

"We haven't even discussed it," Longoria said of a wedding. "I mean, I'm still in the glow of the engagement, and it was such a surprise … so we're still absorbing that moment."

She added, "He's amazing, he's gorgeous and really the kindest human being I've ever met. He's really private, so I never talk about him!"

Two days later, Longoria joked about eloping with Bastón. "We haven't even discussed it. I mean, I would like to elope," she told PEOPLE about her upcoming nuptials. "Free of guests and guest lists and things like that!"

She also shared that Bastón would likely be very involved in the wedding planning. "We call him 'Mr. Fancy Pants' because he always has a pocket square and a suit," Longoria said. "He's super stylish. He loves fashion way more than I do!"

January 30, 2016: Eva Longoria and José Bastón attend their first public event as an engaged couple

Longoria and Bastón made their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2016. Longoria was a presenter for the event and wore a stunning green Julien Macdonald gown with a plunging neckline and open back.

May 21, 2016: Eva Longoria and José Bastón get married

Mario Lopez Instagram

Longoria and Bastón got married during a gorgeous sunset ceremony at Bastón's home in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, on May 21, 2016. The newlyweds celebrated the day with friends and fireworks.

Longoria shared a picture on Instagram the next day of their wedding bands and place cards, writing, "In our garden, surrounded by a small gathering of people we love, Pepe and I tied the knot! #TalkAboutBlessed #ImStillFloating #OmgMyFeetHurt."

The actress wore a white dress designed by longtime friend and bridesmaid Victoria Beckham.

Longoria later revealed that Beckham was skeptical at first when she asked the former Spice Girls singer to design her wedding dress. According to the actress, Beckham said, "Oh my God, that's awesome. [But] I don't do wedding dresses, I do dresses."

As it turns out, that is what Longoria preferred. "I didn't want a wedding dress," she told PEOPLE. "It wasn't my first rodeo and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant — and no better person to do it than Victoria."

"She was amazing. She was a true bridesmaid!" she added.

Celebrity guests in attendance included Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez, Melanie Griffith and Victoria and David Beckham.

"Eva just looked so happy," a source told PEOPLE about the big day. "She didn't seem the least stressed about her wedding. You could tell that she very much she enjoyed celebrating her special day with friends."

June 1, 2016: Eva Longoria shares how José Bastón surprised her on their wedding day

Dave Benett/amfAR2017/Dave Benett/WireImage

During her first red carpet appearance since getting married, Longoria told reporters about the various ways her husband surprised her on their wedding day.

"There were so many memorable moments," she said on the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Lowriders. "Then the tequila kind of blurred it all! But [Pepe] surprised me throughout the night – a surprise singer, a surprise video, a surprise this. So every half hour there was another surprise that I was like, 'I can't handle any more! My heart is going to explode!' "

"My cheeks hurt from laughing and smiling so much. It was great," she added.

June 21, 2016: Eva Longoria marks her one-month wedding anniversary with José Bastón

One month after tying the knot in Mexico, Longoria commemorated her anniversary with Bastón.

"Happy ONE month anniversary to this amazing, beautiful soul!" Longoria wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "Only 49 years, 11 months to go!! #Love #Husband #MyLife."

October 4, 2016: Eva Longoria says she's "still floating" after three years with José Bastón

While speaking with PEOPLE, Longoria reflected on how her and Bastón's relationship changed after getting married — or didn't.

"People ask us how it is being married now, but we were always married in our hearts and our souls, so the wedding was just a beautiful party to celebrate with everyone, but marriage wise we just are still floating from three years of being together," the actress said.

"It's amazing," she added. "Our wedding didn't change our relationship."

April 19, 2017: Eva Longoria celebrates José Bastón's birthday in Hawaii

Longoria and Bastón were spotted kissing at a beach in Hawaii while celebrating Bastón's birthday. In addition to sharing some steamy moments on the sand, the couple also went paddle boarding, cliff jumping and boating.

Longoria posted a video of herself jumping into a waterfall on Instagram, captioned, "#VacationMode 🕶🍹."

May 17, 2017: Eva Longoria calls José Bastón the "best part" of her life

Ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary, Longoria opened up to PEOPLE about life as a newlywed.

"My husband is the best part of life," Longoria said. "Like, people get really annoyed with us because we love each other so much!"

She continued, "People always ask, 'Do you like being married?' It's not that I like marriage — I like being married to him. He's the one that makes it all special and worth it."

Longoria also discussed their shared passions, noting that she and Bastón are "constantly discovering things about each other."

"Some days it feels like we've been together 40 years and other days it feels like we just met," Longoria added. "We're just so compatible. He's like, 'Let's go paddle boarding,' and I'm like, 'Great!' I'll say, 'Let's have sushi,' and he goes, 'Sure.' We love the same things — family, friends and traveling — so there's not a lot we've learned separately about each other, but there's a lot we learned together about life."

The actress also loves being a stepmom to Bastón's three kids, Natalia, Mariana and Jose. "I'm really lucky because I have three amazing stepkids," she said.

May 21, 2017: Eva Longoria and José Bastón celebrate their one-year anniversary at Cannes

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Bastón accompanied Longoria to the South of France for the Cannes International Film Festival and surprised the actress with a romantic dinner in honor of their first anniversary.

"My husband's full of surprises," Longoria told PEOPLE at the festival. "You would think I would catch on that something's happening, but I don't, ever."

Despite wanting to stay in their hotel room and "play backgammon," Longoria said Bastón had other plans. "He was like, 'No we should go to dinner,' " the actress said.

"He surprised me at dinner with a beautiful gift and a song and a singer it was just amazing," she continued.

Longoria also opened up about marriage and how Bastón changed her perspective on it.

"I'm not a fan of marriage; I like being married to him," she told PEOPLE, adding, "I never thought I would get married again. It's him, he makes it all worth it."

December 19, 2017: Eva Longoria and José Bastón are expecting a baby boy

Eva Longoria and José Bastón. Nick Tininenko/Getty

Longoria and Bastón revealed that they were expecting their first child together on Dec. 19, 2017. A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that Longoria was four months along and having a baby boy.

December 21, 2017: José Bastón's kids made Eva Longoria "excited" about becoming a mom

Despite previously telling PEOPLE that having kids of her own was not in her future, spending time with Bastón's three kids reportedly made Longoria change her mind.

"She loves kids, but it's not something she focused on," a source told PEOPLE. "Meeting Pepe and becoming a stepmom made her more open to the idea." The source continued, "She loves his kids and now they're really excited to be expanding the family."

A friend close to Longoria also told PEOPLE that the actress is already "a caring and motherly person" and will make a great mom.

"She's always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can't wait to pass that along to her baby," the friend said.

"Eva and Pepe are already great parents to their three kids," they continued. "One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he's an amazing father. Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant."

January 1, 2018: Eva Longoria shares first baby bump photo on Instagram

Longoria debuted her baby bump on Instagram with a cute New Year's picture. In it, she's wearing black-and-red plaid pajamas while several family members' hands cradle her growing bump.

"New year, new adventures! I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! 🙏🏻#HappyNewYear #2018," she wrote in the caption.

Actress Olivia Munn had previously shared a photo of Longoria with a clearly visible baby bump on Christmas Eve. "🎄Christmas in Miami🌴 When friends become family ❤️💚," she captioned the photo of her and Longoria.

April 16, 2018: Eva Longoria and José Bastón attend her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On April 16, 2018, Longoria received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bastón accompanied his wife to the event and the two posed for photos together. At the ceremony, Longoria told PEOPLE she was "excited but nervous," about her upcoming labor and delivery. "Nervous, excited, emotional," she said, adding that her entire family will be at the hospital. "They won't be in the delivery room but they'll be there."

May 5, 2018: José Bastón makes a surprise appearance at Eva Longoria's pajama-themed baby shower

Longoria looked radiant in a white dress that showed off her growing bump at her pajama-themed baby shower.

"Baby Baston and I wish everyone a wonderful week 💛💛 ," she captioned a photo from the shower on Instagram.

Toward the end of the shower, Bastón showed up to surprise the mom-to-be.

"Pepe showed up and Eva got very emotional. He thanked the guests for coming and said that they can't wait to meet their baby. It was a very special baby shower," a source told PEOPLE.

Melanie Griffith captured the moment Bastón surprised Longoria at the baby shower in a video posted to Instagram.

"Pepe surprised Eva at the baby shower!" Griffith captioned the video. "Such beautiful love. Soul mates. Happiness, connection, love, all is right in their world. True love!!"

June 19, 2018: Eva Longoria and José Bastón's son Santiago Enrique is born

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Longoria and Bastón welcomed their son, Santiago Enrique, on June 19, 2018, in L.A. Longoria confirmed the happy news to Hola!, revealing that Santiago weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz. Bastón and Longoria also shared the first image of their baby boy with the outlet.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple said of their baby boy.

A few days after his birth, Longoria shared a sweet photo of Santiago wearing a soccer uniform with the name "Santi" on the back. She followed that post up with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny feet being held by her and Bastón.

"Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! 🙏🏻," she captioned the photo. "Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I. You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston."

June 11, 2019: Eva Longoria and José Bastón plan a big first birthday party for Santiago

At the premiere of her show Grand Hotel, Longoria discussed her son's upcoming first birthday with PEOPLE, sharing that the party will be more extravagant than her and Bastón's wedding. "I swore I wasn't going to be that mom and have a crazy big birthday party but cut to now — it's bigger than our wedding," she joked.

"It will be black-tie optional. But we're doing his baptism and his birthday at the same time — that's why it's so big," she continued.

A few days later, on Santiago's birthday, Longoria posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding him. "When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old!" she wrote in the caption.

"Y'all he's not a baby anymore, he's a toddler! 😩 this past year has been the best year of my life," she continued. "Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby! 🎂🎂🎂."

June 16, 2019: Eva Longoria posts a sweet tribute to José Bastón on Father's Day

Eva Longoria Instagram

On Father's Day 2019, Longoria shared a rarely family photo on Instagram and penned an emotional message to Bastón in the caption.

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible human that God put in my path," she wrote. "I can't even remember the days before our beautiful Santi arrived. You have been an amazing father to your 3 children before Santi, and to see how much more your heart grew when he arrived has left me in awe. Of all the things I hope Santi gets from you it would be your kindness, your compassion, your big heart and of course your good looks 🥰 I am a better woman because you're in my life and If Santi becomes half the man you are, then we are in good shape 🤞🏼😉 Happy Father's Day Amor de mi Vida! ❤️❤️❤️."

April 10, 2020: Eva Longoria and José Bastón quarantine at home with Santiago

Longoria and Bastón quarantined at home with 21-month-old Santiago during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm lucky cause my son is so little, he's not in school yet and he's not quite a baby so he's just in the sweet spot of 'has no idea what's going on' and just loves that Mom and Dad are home all day long," Longoria told PEOPLE of the experience.

"I am like tiger mom," she continued. "I have like his whole day planned, like we're going to paint in the morning for an hour and then we're going to do flashcards and we're going to do the alphabet. Then he'll find a box and play with that for five hours, and I'm like, okay, all my planning goes out the door."

May 21, 2021: Eva Longoria and José Bastón celebrate five years of marriage

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 21, 2021. Longoria marked the occasion with a celebratory post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her, Bastón and Santiago donning formal wear, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to this angel that came into my life! Your kindness is contagious and you make me want to be a better human being everyday. Thank you for being the best example for our kids to follow."

April 7, 2022: Eva Longoria shares that she and José Bastón love "unplugging" at night

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Longoria shared how she and Bastón stay connected, explaining that they like turning off their phones in the evening and spending time together.

"We have dinner every night and have a glass of wine all the time," she said. "Plus, we are so busy in our day that at night we have so much to talk about that we actually love unplugging and talking at the end of each night."

April 13, 2022: Eva Longoria posts tribute to "best human being" José Bastón

Eva Longoria Instagram

On Bastón's birthday, Longoria shared a sweet picture on Instagram of the couple embracing.

"Happy birthday to the best human being on this earth!" she captioned the post. "You fill this family with love and support and you deserve to be celebrated each and everyday! Happy birthday to the best husband, father, son, friend, partner, soulmate ever! 💕 Te amo mi vida!!!!"

August 1, 2022: Eva Longoria shares why her and José Bastón's marriage works

During an episode of her podcast Connections, Longoria reflected on experiencing a lot of jealousy in her past marriages. She then discussed finding love in her 40s and revealed why her and Bastón's marriage works.

"I think that's why with my second marriage... no wait, my third," Longoria said with a laugh. "But I do think finding love at 40 — I found Pepe when I was 40 and he was 50 — It was just like, 'Can we just enjoy this life together?' I mean, I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that still."