Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino's Up and Downs, from a Southern Wedding to a Split While Expecting

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have been through it all.

The actress/lifestyle blogger, 34, and the NBC Sports analyst, 39, initially enjoyed a happy marriage tying the knot in October 2011.

But after two children (son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5) and a third baby on the way, their marriage has hit a rough patch. In November 2019, they announced their separation. And now, Amurri, who is 37 weeks pregnant, says she does not want her estranged husband in the delivery room when she welcomes their third child together.

Here’s a look back at Amurri and Martino’s ups and downs.

The Wedding

Amurri and Martino said “I do” in November 2011 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Amurri wore a gown designed by Lela Rose and was walked down the aisle by her mother Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, Sarandon’s ex who helped raise Amurri.

Sarandon and Robbins co-hosted the ceremony in the historic Confederate Home, and each made speeches at the reception.

Birth of Marlowe Mae

On August 9, 2014, Amurri and Martino welcomed their first child together, daughter Marlowe Mae.

Their rep told PEOPLE at the time they were “thrilled and enjoying the new addition to their family.”

Eva’s Miscarriage

In August 2015, Amurri revealed on her blog that she had miscarried their second child together at nine weeks. Marlowe was 1 at the time.

“I am sharing in the hopes that we can be a light for people going through similar circumstances, and to remind myself and others that there is no shame in voicing our heartbreaks and allowing others to comfort us,” she said.

Nanny Drama

In February 2016, Amurri claimed on her blog that Martino had received a racy text message from baby Marlowe’s nanny.

Amurri said that after Martino allegedly caught the nanny peeping through the curtains of the couple’s bedroom windows, he confronted her and recorded the conversation on his iPhone.

According to Amurri, the nanny said she was in the bedroom to look for Martino. When asked about the text messages, she allegedly said, “I’m sorry, I was just messing around with a friend, I didn’t mean any harm.”

Martino sent the nanny away with her last paycheck, Amurri said.

Birth of Major James

On October 19, 2016, Amurri and Martino expanded their family when they welcomed their second child, son Major James Martino. She announced the birth via her blog’s newsletter.

“It is with so much gratitude and joy that Kyle, Marlowe and I announce the arrival of our sweet boy,” Amurri said of her newborn son before sharing a photo. “Our hearts are bursting. Our family is complete. Thank you so much for all of your love and support.”

Major’s 2016 Accident

On Jan. 1, 2017, Amurri revealed on her website HappilyEvaAfter.com that Major had suffered cracked his head after their night nurse dropped him a few days after Thanksgiving.

“Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams,” Amurri said.

The newborn spent two days in the hospital at Yale Medical Center but made a full recovery.

Postpartum Anxiety

One year after the accident, Amurri opened up to PEOPLE about how she dealt with PTSD/postpartum anxiety and depression even after Major recovered.

“It definitely took me a much longer time to recover in all ways: emotionally, mentally and physically,” she said. “It really took a toll on me physically, just the whole aftermath of that

Amurri added, ”Learning to accept what was going on and forgive myself and not be so angry that it happened … It was a real process for me, and it was a real learning experience for me as well.”

Another Pregnancy

Just two months before announcing their split, Amurri and Martino revealed that they were expecting their third child together.

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!” Amurri said in her September 2019 blog post. “There is SO much more to say, and I am going to send out a newsletter later tonight with much more info and detail about all of this!”

A week later, the couple announced their third child is a boy.

The Split

Amurri and Martino confirmed their split on Nov. 14, both sharing a family photo with Major and Marlowe to make the announcement.

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” their identical posts read. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

Family Time

Despite their split, Amurri and Martino have frequently come together for holidays. The exes spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together with Major and Marlowe.

Martino even shared a touching tribute to his estranged pregnant wife in honor of Valentine’s Day.

In her own message of gratitude, Amurri commented on the sweet post, sharing that she has “so much love” for her “baby daddy.”

Preparing for Baby No. 3

On Tuesday, Eva said on her blog that having Martino in the delivery room with her when she gives birth to their son “wasn’t going to feel right.”

“Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” she wrote.

While Martino won’t be present, Amurri said Major and Marlowe will both be in the room to greet their baby brother.

“I’m excited for them to witness the miracle of birth for the first time, and to hopefully take that experience with them forever as they grow into adults as well,” she wrote.