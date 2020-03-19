Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino Finalized Their Divorce Before Welcoming Third Child

Image zoom Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino with family

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino were legally single when they welcomed their third child together last week.

The actress and blogger, 34, confirms to PEOPLE that they finalized their divorce a month and a half ago.

Amurri and Martino, an NBC sports analyst and former athlete, welcomed son Mateo Antoni Martino on March 13. The couple finalized their divorce on Feb. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by Us Weekly.

Although Marino was not physically present for the birth of their son, afterward the stars spent some quality time together as a family.

“Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home,” Amurri wrote on Instagram last week, alongside photos that showed herself and Martino in bed with their newborn, son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5½.

“We are all SO in love,” she added.

In his own celebratory post, Martino praised his ex for being a “rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world,” while also including the hashtag “Modern Martino family.”

Amurri and Martino announced her pregnancy in September 2019, about two months before revealing their decision to split after eight years of marriage.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” they wrote in identical Instagram posts at the time. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they added.

Since then, Amurri (the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and Italian director Franco Amurri) has reflected on the “emotional” but “empowering” decision to restore her maiden name, and both have been open about the challenges of co-parenting.

Throughout their divorce, the exes continued to spend time together with their kids for the holidays, and on Valentine’s Day — just days after finalizing their divorce — Martino penned a sweet tribute to Amurri as he praised their “unbreakable” bond.

“I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Amurri and their children.

“Today helps remind us that there is a place in our heart meant for another, and it’s the place in our heart still meant for each other that makes that feel right,” he added. “I will always carry your heart, carry it in my heart. Love you Mama.”

Making it clear that the feelings were mutual, the lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon commented on the post with her own supportive message: “Awww this is the sweetest! So much love for you baby daddy!!! 💕💕💕💕 Can’t wait to have another little one to both love on!”

She went on to share the post on her own Instagram Story, calling it the “sweetest sentiment.”

“I feel so lucky that we get to continue to grow together for many years to come,” she added. “Even if it’s in a different way.”