Eva Amurri and Boyfriend Ian Hock Enjoy Date at the Place They First Met: 'I Love You'

Eva Amurri and boyfriend Ian Hock took a trip down memory lane over the weekend.

On Saturday, the couple stepped out for a special date night at Hock's Westport, Connecticut restaurant, Don Memo — where they first met. Amurri, 36, shared multiple photos on Instagram from the pair's dinner together.

In the pics, the couple wrapped their arms around one another as they sat in a booth together. In one shot, Hock is seen kissing Amurri on the cheek.

"We got to go back to the table we met at last night! ☺️🌸💖," she captioned her post. "Two words of advice: 1. GO to the night out you had planned even if you're down and feeling like you'll never meet your match. You just might meet somebody you never expected when you're out with other people! 2. Never underestimate the power of the universe delivering your match."

The New Girl alum added, "Online dating is convenient, sure, but are you swiping past somebody you could have had instant chemistry with if you had met IN PERSON?? Sometimes a perfect match for you is a somebody who comes as a surprise."

Amurri then professed her love for Hock, thanking him for stopping by her table on the night they met.

"@iandhock I love you and I'm so grateful our paths crossed … and that you spent 45 minutes chatting at our table when you were supposed to be cooking in the kitchen," she continued. "Sorry to any diners that night who had cold steaks 🤣 #HappilyEvaAfter."

Amurri confirmed the pair's relationship on her Happily Eva After blog earlier this year, describing Hock as "super loving, creative, handsome and funny."

In her blog post, Amurri detailed how the pair first met each other at Don Memo, where he worked as a chef. "My friend went to high school with him in New York City (Yes, he is a fellow New Yorker!), and he came out of the kitchen to say hi to her. We ended up chatting and had an immediate connection and spark," she recalled on her blog in January.

"I thought he was cute and easy to talk to, but I knew nothing about his life or relationship status, and neither did my friend. So I followed him on Instagram, and he followed me back," she continued. "We started chatting, and for a month just really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text."

More than a year and a half after their split, Amurri shared on her blog that the exes "have progressed to a really great rhythm" as they co-parent their children.