"I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people,” said Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Shares Tearful Video After Criticism About Her Looks: 'People Need to be Nicer'

Sydney Sweeney is addressing the recent social media criticism about her looks.

On Sunday, the Euphoria star appeared briefly on Instagram Live and open up to her followers in an emotional video after trending tweets over the weekend called out the actress for her looks, saying she was unattractive.

One particular tweet that went viral on Saturday called her "ugly" and "a Muppet." The tweet has since been removed from the platform after violating Twitter guidelines.

"Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," Sweeney said in the Instagram Live video, captured by Pop Crave, noting that she typically wouldn't address something like this. "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

"I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f— person," the 23-year-old actress continued through tears. "I'm just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie …People need to be nicer on social media because it's really f— up."

Despite the hateful tweets, several fans took to Sweeney's defense, slamming trolls who had negative comments about her looks.

"Not someone calling Sydney Sweeney ugly…you must be blind," one Twitter user commented, while another fan tweeted, "From personality to talent to beauty she's truly wonderful and doesn't deserve any slander whatsoever."

sydney sweeney Credit: Glossier

Sweeney stars in HBO's Euphoria, alongside Emmy award-winning star Zendaya, playing high schooler Cassie Howard. The cast is back filming the season 2 after production delays last year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.