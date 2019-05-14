Watch the First Full Trailer for New HBO Series Euphoria, Starring Zendaya and Produced by Drake

Euphoria, the new series produced by Drake that stars Zendaya, premieres on HBO on June 16
Zendaya really is shaking it up, alright.
The Disney Channel alum, 22, is returning to the small screen next month in a highly anticipated new HBO series, and playing a much darker character than “Shake It Up” fans are used to seeing.
In Euphoria, Zendaya steps into the shoes of Rue — a recovering, lying teenage drug addict who returns to high school after a stint in rehab only to find herself in a relationship with a mysterious new student.
“I promise you, if I could be a different person, I would,” she says in the trailer for the gritty drama, which dropped over the weekend. “Not because I want it, but because they do.”
Topics of identity, sex, love, substance abuse, trauma, and social media will all be tackled in the show’s 10-episode season. And Zendaya’s character’s teen troubles won’t be the only ones viewers follow. Maude Apatow (Girls), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Eric Dane (The Last Ship), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give) and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth) also star.
Euphoria is based on a 2012 Israeli series of the same name, written by Sam Levinson, and produced by Drake — who got his start in the industry back in the day thanks to a role on another television series: Degrassi: The Next Generation.
RELATED: Zendaya Addresses Rumors She Will Play Ariel in a Live-Action Film of The Little Mermaid
RELATED: Zendaya Has A Cinderella Moment on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet
Last week, Zendaya transformed into another character — Cinderella.
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala, the actress arrived to the star-studded event in a black and blue corseted Tommy Hilfiger ballgown with white puffy sleeves and a full A-line skirt. And thanks to the help of her fairy godmother, stylist Law Roach — with the wave of his magical wand — it caused her entire outfit to light up.
Zendaya completed Cinderella’s look by styling her hair in a blonde French twist, securing it with a headband, and adding a black choker for the finishing touch. A glittering pumpkin-carriage Judith Leiber clutch and “glass slippers” completed the look.
She also went so far as to leave a “glass slipper” behind on the iconic Met Gala stairs — and once inside, she changed into a pink dress, echoing the one Cinderella’s mice made for the ball that her stepsisters destroyed — and into which Cinderella changes back into once the magic wears off.
Euphoria premieres on HBO on June 16.