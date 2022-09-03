'Euphoria' Stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Reunite at Venice Film Festival in Matching Gowns

The Howard sisters are back together!

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow had a glamorous Euphoria reunion walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

While attending the Bones And All premiere at the festival, the costars, both 24, matched in black Giorgio Armani gowns.

Sweeney wore a dress with a navy satin neckline with a large bow. As for her glam, she kept the makeup more natural and slicked her hair back with another large bow.

Apatow, on the other hand, opted for a statement red lip and a side part to match her strapless gown that billowed out at the bottom.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: John Phillips/Getty

Since meeting on the set of the hit HBO series four years ago, Sweeney and Apatow have been inseparable, the duo told PEOPLE in April.

"Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's or if Maude's not in hers, she's in mine," Sweeney said. "She's the sister I always wished I had."

When they're together, the two say they can typically be found in their pajamas, scrolling TikTok or looking for memes to send to one another.

"We found relief through the dancing on TikTok," Sweeney told PEOPLE. "When we got bored, we did some moves. We're very much homebodies. I don't think we're that cool!"

RELATED VIDEO: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Say They Were 'Crying Laughing' While Shooting Finale Fight Scene

Most recently, Sweeney was the subject of criticism after posting a gallery of photos on Instagram from her mother's 60th birthday.

After sharing the photographs, fans took issue with an individual in one photo who wearing a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt.

Her brother Trent also shared a post from the event, which featured various attendees wearing red hats that read "Make Sixty Great Again" — a play on former president Donald Trump's prior campaign slogan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The double Emmy nominee later reacted to the criticism on Twitter, writing, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention."

Sweeney added: "Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ❤️ and Happy Birthday Mom!"