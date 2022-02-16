The actress also recalled being told by the mother of one of her peers that "no boy will ever love me" for her appearance

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Says a Casting Director Once Told Her That She'd 'Never Be On TV'

Sydney Sweeney wasn't about to let anyone get in the way of her success.

The 24-year-old actress, who currently stars as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, revealed in an interview with British GQ magazine that she felt underestimated in the industry prior to landing the hit HBO drama.

"A casting director told me once that I will never be on a TV show," Sweeney recalled. Among the concerns, she said, was whether she had the "right look."

"Now, I'm on some of the biggest TV shows in the world," Sweeney added with a smile.

Another time, Sweeney said she received some harsh criticism about her appearance from the mother of one of her peers.

"I'm a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it," she explained to British GQ. "And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body."

"I told her, well, I guess I'm just gonna have to love myself."

Certainly proving the naysayers wrong, Sweeney stars alongside Zendaya on Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season earlier this month amid its popular second season. The season 2 premiere is now the most-viewed episode of an HBO series on HBO Max and viewership has surpassed 14 million across platforms.

During an Instagram Live last year, Sweeney called out social media critics for calling her unattractive in tweets that went viral before they were taken down for violating Twitter's community guidelines.

"I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people," Sweeney said tearfully at the time in a video captured by Pop Crave. "I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f— person."

"I'm just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie," she continued, adding, "People need to be nicer on social media because it's really f— up."