Euphoria Sets January Debut Date for Second Special Episode

Euphoria fans won't have to wait long to get another dose of the HBO drama.

On Monday, HBO announced that the second of two special episodes, titled "F--- Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," will debut on Jan. 24. It will be the last of the standalone episodes shot during the pandemic, meant to tide fans over until the cast and crew can complete season 2 as originally planned before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The episode will follow Jules (Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the past year and her relationship with Rue (Zendaya).

News of the upcoming episode comes just days after HBO Max debuted "Rue," the first standalone episode, which found the lead character confiding in her sponsor, played by Colman Domingo, in a diner seemingly right after the events of the season 1 finale.

(As fans recall, Rue chose not to run away with Jules and was left feeling abandoned and driven to relapse after months of sobriety.)

Image zoom Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Zendaya previously teased the idea of standalone episodes airing prior to a full follow-up season. Back in August, she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that producers were exploring how to hold fans over until production could resume.

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," Zendaya told guest host Ben Platt at the time.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode," she added. "I don't know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

"F--- Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" premieres on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.