'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know

HBO's hit show Euphoria is returning for season 3.

At the end of season 2, which aired in 2022, lead character Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) left viewers with these words: "I stayed clean through the rest of the school year. I wish I could say that was a decision I made. In some ways, it was just easier."

Rue's struggle with drugs is far from over, but Zendaya hopes season 3 brings "a little bit of happiness and a little bit of joy" after a tumultuous second season.

"I would like to explore Rue's sobriety and that journey for her," she told Extra. "We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her closer to the other side."

While Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February 2022, the cast and crew consensus is that new episodes won't premiere until 2024.

"We shoot these episodes in like a month each. It takes a while," said Colman Domingo, who plays Rue's NA sponsor, Ali Mohammed, during his own interview with Extra. "It takes so long because there are a lot of frames. If you look at the show, there are a lot of tiny, tiny scenes. [Creator] Sam [Levinson] is very meticulous in such a gorgeous way. It's gonna be worth the wait."

From the returning cast to potential storylines, here's everything we know about Euphoria season 3.

How did Euphoria season 2 end?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Fans were left with a lot of cliffhangers at the end of season 2. Here's a quick recap:

After going through a painful detox, Rue goes on an apology tour — hoping to make amends with her sponsor, Ali, and her friends Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) and Elliot (Dominic Fike). Rue also had a brief but silent interaction with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) in the auditorium that gave viewers hope for their relationship.

In the final two episodes of season 2, Lexi's play upsets a lot of people — more specifically, her sister, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), who is depicted as a self-centered teenager, and her boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). Halfway through the play, Cassie confronts her sister on stage. It goes from bad to worse when Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) steps in.

While Cassie is having a mental breakdown in front of the entire school, Maddy decides it's the perfect time to punish her former best friend for hooking up with her ex-boyfriend, Nate. An inevitable physical altercation ensues between Cassie and Maddy.

Nate, who stormed out of Lexi's play and seemingly broke up with Cassie in the process, makes a shocking decision to turn his dad, Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), over to the police. Cal was likely arrested for secretly filming his sexual encounters.

The most devastating part of the final episode had to be the fatal gunfight between the police and Fezco's adopted brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton). All dressed up and ready to attend his crush Lexi's play, Fez (Angus Cloud) discovers that the police have flipped his friend Custer and are going to storm through the door at any moment. Ashtray makes the rash decision to stick a knife in Custer's neck — and all hell breaks loose. Despite Fez's best efforts to intervene, the police raid results in Ash's death.

What is Euphoria season 3 about?

HBO

Details about season 3 have yet to be released by creator Sam Levinson or HBO. However, several cast members have openly shared their hopes for the show.

During an appearance on Chicks in the Office, Storm Reid, who plays Rue's sister, Gia Bennett, said she wants season 3 to have a "bit more light and joy."

Reid added, "I [really want] the Bennett family to be able to go and get some ice cream and not scream and yell at each other for once."

Apatow is eager to see Lexi's relationship with Fez blossom. She told Extra that she hopes he's not in jail following the police shootout.

"If he is in jail, I hope they're still talking," she said.

As for Domingo, he has a sense that his character, Ali, will be fleshed out in season 3.

"I've had some small conversations with Sam [Levinson], and I know that he's going to take some big swings because he's that kind of an artist. The moment you're comfortable with the show, he's got to pull the rug out from under you just a little bit," he shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I think he really wants to unpack Ali. Show some backstory."

The actor said he wouldn't be against Ali hooking up with Rue's mom either. "Maybe that mess could be interesting," Domingo told the outlet.

Which cast members are returning for Euphoria season 3?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fans can expect the top of the call sheet to return for season 3, this includes Zendaya, who plays Rue, and her love interest Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer.

During a Euphoria cast Q&A in December 2022, Schafer shared that Jules will likely continue to seek a relationship with Rue.

"She's looking for closeness with other people and [to feel] affirmed in that closeness," Schafer said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "She knows it's there with Rue."

Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot and is dating Schafer in real life, is slated to return. Viewers can also expect to see more of Eric Dane, who portrays Cal Jacobs.

"There's gonna be redemption," Dane told Variety, referring to Cal's explicit activities. "I mean, that's the trajectory he's on. I can't imagine Cal's life from solitary confinement. It's tough to work Cal into the storyline when he's behind bars."

Apatow will continue to play Lexi, while the fate of her character's love interest is unknown. Fezco, played by Angus Cloud, was accidentally shot by Javon Walton's character, Ash, during the final episode of season 2. Fez never made it to Lexi's play and his handwritten note went unread.

In March 2022, while talking to Variety, Cloud revealed what the letter said.

"It was just, like, a congratulations. I think they both know there's a vibe going on," he told the outlet. "Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot. So I think the letter was just being like, 'Yo, good job for f------ doing you.' "

More Cassie drama is coming fans' way, courtesy of Sydney Sweeney. But the actress wasn't always confident that her character would make it through season 2 alive. During an interview on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, Sweeney recalled reading the scene between Cassie and Nate on New Year's Eve — the one where he's driving like a maniac and drinking beer simultaneously.

"When I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off," she said. "I was really bummed. But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters."

Despite feeling "too old" to play a high school character, Jacob Elordi is on board for another season.

"I'd like to see [Nate] come of age," he told Variety in April 2022. "I fear I'm growing too old for high school."

In a separate interview with Deadline, Elordi shared that creator Sam Levinson is often an unpredictable writer, adding that he's unsure what Nate's trajectory will be in season 3.

"I trust Sam. He's a bit of a mad genius. Wherever he takes it, I'm happy to go," he said.

Which cast members are not returning for Euphoria season 3?

Eddy Chen/HBO

For those wondering if Ash is really dead after his encounter with the police, the answer is "yes."

In August 2022, Walton spoke with Entertainment Tonight about saying goodbye to the hit TV show.

"I do think Ash is dead," he said. "As much as I loved Euphoria, I've moved on."

The show also says goodbye to Barbie Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez. In August 2022, the actress announced her departure from Euphoria.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote on Instagram. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it."

When will Euphoria season 3 be released?

Eddy Chen/HBO

According to Collider, filming for season 3 will begin in February 2023. Many cast and crew members have told fans to expect a 2024 release.