Euphoria Season 2, Succession Season 3 and Barry Season 3 Are Coming to HBO in 2020

HBO’s lineup for next year has us feeling euphoric.

The premium cable network announced its programming for 2020 by tweeting a montage video, offering snippets of the returning and new series to come. Highlights include season 2 of Euphoria, the provocative teen drama starring Zendaya; season 3 of Succession, the dramedy about a family of media tycoons that found new footing in its critically acclaimed second run; and season 3 of awards darling Barry, which stars Bill Hader as a hitman pursuing an acting career.

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

The other returning shows are Westworld, The New Pope, the Righteous Gemstones, Los Espookys, a Black Lady Sketch Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Real Time with Bill Maher, My Brilliant Friend, Room 104, High Maintenance and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

As far as new series, standouts include the Stephen King adaptation The Outsider and, from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelly, The Undoing, a psychological thriller with a starry cast led by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Industry, directed and executive-produced by HBO favorite Lena Dunham, a limited series about young investment bankers in London.

Image zoom From left: Nicholas Braun in Succession, Zendaya in Euphoria and Bill Hader in Barry HBO

RELATED: HBO Max Announces 12 Dates of Christmas, a Holiday-Themed Reality Dating Show Set in a Castle

Perry Mason, The Plot Against America, I Know This Much Is True, Avenue 5, Lovecraft Country, Bad Education, the Third Day, We Are Who We Are, Betty, We’re Here, January 22nd and Run round out the slate.

Not on the list? The Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts, which shot a pilot in Northern Ireland but was canned in October. Fans of the epic fantasy series shouldn’t despair, though: HBO quickly green-lit 10 episodes of another prequel based on the Targaryens, House of Dragons. A premiere date has not been set.