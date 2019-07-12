Zendaya's New Series Euphoria Renewed for a Second Season at HBO

Zendaya fans, rejoice: HBO’s Euphoria has been renewed for a second season.

The show, which premiered in June, stars the 22-year-old Disney Channel alum as Rue, a high school student just out of rehab. While staying in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially one with new student Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

HBO announced the renewal in a press release on Thursday. Euphoria is still airing its eight-episode first season, and the network did not provide a premiere date for the second season.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming said on Thursday. “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Image zoom HBO

“Literally just got the call,” Zendaya wrote on Twitter on Thursday, just after news of the renewal was announced. “Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…”

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

The show also stars Maude Apatow (Girls), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Eric Dane (The Last Ship), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give) and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth).

RELATED: Watch the First Full Trailer for New HBO Series Euphoria, Starring Zendaya and Produced by Drake

Euphoria has caused some controversy over its graphic subject material.

Earlier this month, Louis Tomlinson spoke out about an animated fan-fiction scene depicting him and former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles engaged in a sexual activity during a recent episode.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” he wrote about the scene hours after the episode had aired.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Says He Wasn’t Contacted About Euphoria‘s Graphic Animated Scene with Harry Styles

According to HBO, the series premiere of Euphoria has already been watched by over 5.5 million viewers.

Euphoria airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on HBO.