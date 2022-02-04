Euphoria Renewed for Season 3 at HBO amid Record-Breaking Sophomore Season

HBO's renewal comes after the season 2 premiere of Euphoria became the network's most-watched episode of TV on HBO Max, having since amassed 14 million viewers across platforms

Rue and friends are gearing up for another semester of drama at HBO.

The network has renewed their hit Emmy Award-winning series Euphoria for season 3, following a record-breaking premiere and ongoing ratings success for the Zendaya-led show's sophomore season.

"Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement.

"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," Orsi added.

Season 1 of Euphoria, which was based on the 2012 Israeli miniseries of the same name, premiered in June 2019 and followed high schooler Rue (Zendaya) as she struggled with her sobriety and the ups and downs in her romantic relationships.

The second season of the Sam Levinson-created show kicked off earlier this month with its premiere becoming the most-viewed episode of an HBO series on HBO Max. It has since surpassed 14 million viewers across platforms, more than doubling the average audience of season 1 (6.6 million viewers per episode).

The premiere also became the most talked-about episode of premium cable television on social media since the Game of Thrones finale in May 2019.

"Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction," reads HBO's plot summary for season 2.

Although most of Euphoria's characters are in high school, Zendaya, 25, previously reminded fans that the subject matter is a bit more mature, dealing with issues like drug addiction and spousal abuse.

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote ahead of Season 2's premiere. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch."

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable," added the actress, who won a primetime Emmy for her performance, becoming the youngest person to win within the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. "Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."