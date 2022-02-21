"I knew people were gonna like it, because it's pretty sweet, but I wasn't expecting this many people to like it," Maude Apatow said of her character Lexi and Angus Cloud's Fezco

Maude Apatow is opening up about being one-half of Euphoria's new fan-favorite relationship.

The actress, 24, stars as Lexi Howard on the hit HBO teen drama, which is currently in its second season. Apatow, whose playwright character has been growing closer to Fezco (Angus Cloud) in recent episodes, told Entertainment Weekly that the fan response to Lexi's relationship has been "crazy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't fully remember how that happened," she said of the origin of the "Fexi" — as fans refer to Lexi and Fez — relationship. "When [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson] and I were talking about all this stuff, just on the phone kicking around for hours, that came to be. I can't remember specifically how that went down. Once we started talking about it, it totally made sense."

The daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann added, "And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it."

Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

While Euphoria has no shortage of tense moments and dramatic relationships, "Fexi" is one of the more celebrated partnerships on the show. The fictional couple struck up a romance on the show after a New Year's party, and later enjoyed a sweet moment while watching Stand By Me.

"It's so nice to see people like it that much. I can't even describe how crazy it is to go on Instagram and people have made the most like incredible drawings of us, and these dramatic edits of our love," Apatow told EW.

"It's so funny. But yeah, it's a crazy positive reaction. I knew people were gonna like it, because it's pretty sweet, but I wasn't expecting this many people to like it. It's crazy," the star said.

Euphoria was renewed for a third season, and Apatow told EW she hopes Fexi continues to get more airtime.

"I think it is just very refreshing when the relationship feels so like innocent and sweet, like in the last episode they don't even kiss. They just hold hands, and it's building really slowly," she explained. "And I think in contrast to a lot of the things that happen on the show that are so extreme, it definitely stands out."

She went on to praise her costar Cloud, adding, "But I love working with Angus. I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together. So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it's fun. He's just a great partner. He's so present and talented, and yeah, I just love working with him, so I totally would love to keep working with him."