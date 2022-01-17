Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were spotted holding hands while leaving dinner together in West Hollywood

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Spark Romance Rumors After They Are Seen Holding Hands

Does Hunter Schafer have a new love interest?

The Euphoria star, 23, sparked rumors of a romance with her new costar Dominic Fike after they were spotted spending time together over the weekend.

The two were photographed holding hands as they left the celeb-favorite eatery The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Sunday.

While Schafer nor Fike, 26, have commented on the status of their relationship, they previously posed together for a photo on the red carpet of the Euphoria season 2 premiere earlier this month.

Reps for Schafer and Fike did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Euphoria Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Schafer was last romantically linked to fellow model Massima Desire in late 2020.

The night out came as episode 2 of the new season of Euphoria premiered on HBO Max, teasing a possible love triangle between Schafer and Fike's respective characters Jules and Elliot and Rue (Zendaya).

In the episode, the troubled protagonist struggled to balance her relationship with Jules and her newfound drug-fueled friendship with Elliot.

While Zendaya and Schafer's onscreen relationship has proven to be rather complicated, the two have formed a tight bond in real life.

"Knowing that she was so young and so much of this was new to her, my thing was being as much of a big sister as I could," Zendaya told Harper's Bazaar last month of her friendship with Schafer.