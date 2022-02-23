Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Reveals Her 'Endearing' Nickname for Costar Zendaya

Hunter Schafer is opening up about her close bond with Euphoria costar Zendaya and the unique nicknames they have for each other.

In a new video interview with i-D, the 23-year-old actress admitted that the first word that comes to mind when she thinks of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is "boob."

"We call each other 'boob' or 'boobies,' " she said. "It's endearing, you know."

Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Schafer, who plays Jules on Euphoria, also told i-D how the dynamic between her character and Zendaya's Rue is changing with the introduction of Elliot (Dominic Fike) in season 2 of the series.

"They're on thin ice between being toxic and wholesome," she explained of their characters. "Season 2 definitely pushes them along that boundary and tests how far that love that feels unconditional can go."

Euphoria is Schafer's first professional acting role and she called the first season "a super intense acting course."

"Even in the pilot, I remember in between takes being like, 'Oh my God, this is so fucking hard. I have no idea what I'm doing,'" she shared. "I was really truly learning while making an HBO television show, which is just a wild circumstance to be in."

The star added, "I think I'm finally at a place where I'm like, okay I like this, I can keep doing this. There's something really special about acting. There's nothing quite like it as far as making art goes."

Last week, Zendaya and Schafer were spotted at a New York Rangers game alongside Tom Holland.

The North Carolina native also revealed that she visited the couple on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.