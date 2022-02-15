Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Says Kat's Season 2 'Journey' Is a 'Little Mysterious'

"She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season," Barbie Ferreira said of her Euphoria character

Barbie Ferreira's Euphoria character, Kat Hernandez, could be going through a lot this season.

The 25-year-old actress explained that most of her character's problems have yet to be seen this season. "Kat's journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience," Ferreira told The Cut. "She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises."

In addition, Ferreira said that there may be an increase in momentum, regarding the state of Kat's mental health. "She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone's gone a little crazy," the star teased.

In season 1, Kat was a staple character who confidently embraced her sexuality and created an online presence as a dominatrix. So far, in season 2, audiences have seen Kat exploring her personal identity and struggling in her relationship with her boyfriend Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams). Recently, fans speculated about a rift between Ferreira and creator Sam Levinson, though Ferreira did not comment on the rumors to The Cut.

Elsewhere this season, Euphoria viewers have followed Zendaya's Rue struggling with addiction. In the fifth episode, Rue's desperate attempts to flee a possible rehab admission led her to various dangerous situations, and saw her damage many of her personal relationships.

However, Zendaya told The Cut that there will be a sliver of light by the end of the season. "The ending of the season was going to be very different and then halfway through, Sam and I were like, 'We just can't leave Rue here. We gotta put some f---ing hope in this show,' " she said.

"Episode eight is where we'll get that sense of redemption," the actress and executive producer added. "That you aren't the worst thing you've ever done in your life. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers with the same thing she does deserves it."