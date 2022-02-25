Euphoria's Angus Cloud Once Accidentally Ate Megan Thee Stallion's Sandwich: 'I Had to Apologize'

"She was cool about it," Angus Cloud said

It's not every day where someone can say they stole something from Megan Thee Stallion — but Angus Cloud managed to accidentally do just that!

Recently, the 23-year-old Euphoria star sat beside Megan at Coach's New York Fashion Week show. He recalled the experience while speaking to InStyle, detailing the hilariously unfortunate mishap that occurred when he mistakenly took her sandwich from the green room.

"I had to apologize. She was cool about it," said Cloud, who also referred to the 27-year-old "Body" rapper as "sweet."

"I would just walk around hungry and I see some snacks and stuff," he continued. "They was like, 'Hey, that's Megan Thee Stallion's sandwich.' I was like, 'Oh, s---. My bad.' She ain't going to eat all of these."

Following his appearance at the star-studded event, Cloud went viral after being photographed eating a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos while seated front row. (The publication noted that Cloud "offered a few" of the chips to Megan.)

"I'm just eating my hot chips, man," he said of the viral moment. "I didn't think it was a big deal."

Cloud wouldn't have been able to eat chips front row at NYFW without the success of Euphoria, in which he plays Fezco. Being a part of the popular HBO drama has catapulted Cloud into stardom, ultimately making him a household name.

The actor said that while fame changed his life "a lot,"he doesn't always enjoy all aspects of it.

"I don't like to be seen in public, to be honest," he told the publication. "It's a lot of cool perks and fun stuff I've been doing. But yeah, to be honest with you, it's really strange for me. I don't really like everybody to know who I am. You feel me?"

At the end of the day, Cloud still sees himself as " a regular person" who just happens to be famous. "Nothing special," he added.

Cloud's vibe offscreen has sparked discussions amongst fans about whether he's simply playing himself on Euphoria. Recently, he insisted that he is nothing like Fezco.

"It's a whole different character," he told Glamour. "We just talk the same."