Eugene Levy Tears Up During Star-Studded Tribute for Lifetime Achievement Award

"You're very good at what you do, and you set a bar for everyone that you work with," Eugene Levy's son Dan Levy said of him

Congratulations are in order for Eugene Levy!

The actor, 73, was awarded the Newport Beach Film Festival's inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award this week in a virtual ceremony that included several of Levy's famous peers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Eugene was overcome with emotion during the tribute, which included shout-outs from stars including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Schitt's Creek's costars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott and several more.

Eugene's children — also Schitt's Creek's costars — Dan and Sarah Levy shared sweet remarks about their dad as well.

"A lifetime, a lifetime recognition," Dan said in the video tribute. "And you're only halfway there."

"You're very good at what you do, and you set a bar for everyone that you work with," continued Dan, who co-wrote Schitt's Creek — which has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year's Emmys — with his dad. Eugene also earned an Emmy nod for his role as Johnny Rose.

"You are incredibly professional, you are incredibly kind, and you have been such a role model for me just in terms of how to be good, generally, and good at your job," Dan continued, as Eugene watched tearfully.

On a lighter note, Dan concluded, "Yeah, a lifetime, gosh. Those are only given to people who are very, very old."

"First let me say what an honor it is for me to not be there tonight," Martin joked of the ceremony, which was held virtually due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "To be able to tribute you and not really have to do much or go anywhere, just stay home, is such a thrill."

Image zoom Eugene Levy Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

"Okay, look at this," Eugene said as the tributes concluded, taking off his glasses to wipe away tears. "Are you happy now?"

In accepting the award, Eugene told Variety, "It’s always nice when people recognize what you do and like what you do."