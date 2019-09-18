“Workin’ on our act since ’83,” Daniel captioned this precious shot of the duo posing with the same face. Although he might have loved mimicking his father as a child, Daniel drew the line, as an adult, at his hair.

“When he came in to do our show, he sat down and the hair and makeup team sort of did this coif … and he really responded to it, and now wears that every day,” Daniel told PEOPLE. “What he didn’t necessarily realize is that it was my haircut at the time, so now we sort of have a very similar haircut. I remember thinking like, ‘Oh you just … that’s my hair. I guess you can have it,’ ” he added.

All jokes aside, Daniel has credited his father for teaching him everything he knows.

“Watching him work has been one of the great master classes for me in how to do it right,” said Daniel. “He’s handled his career with such grace and poise and respect and really informed how I want to continue running my professional career.”