Ethan and Olivia Plath Jet Off for a 'Quick Jaunt Out of the U.S.' to Celebrate 3 Years of Marriage

Olivia and Ethan Plath are jetting off to celebrate a big milestone!

On Thursday, Olivia shared a snap on her Instagram Story of Ethan sitting at the airport enjoying a drink before the couple hopped on a plane to enjoy their third wedding anniversary somewhere special.

While the Welcome to Plathville star didn't say where they're headed, she said the vacation will be "a quick jaunt out of the U.S."

"No cell service for the next few days, so catch us when we get back," she wrote.

Olivia, 23, and Ethan, 22, tied the knot in October 2018. Since then, the couple hasn't been shy about sharing both the joys and hardships of their marriage.

Earlier this year, the pair discussed the prospect of separating in an emotional conversation that was documented during an interview with producers for season three of Welcome to Plathville.

"I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I'm not really able to have a relationship with him," said Olivia.

When asked how that makes him feel, Ethan replied, "I can't make sense of it, it doesn't make sense."

The TLC stars opened up to PEOPLE in August about going to couple's therapy, with Olivia admitting that they "went through a really bad rut" while filming the current season.

"We hit a really low point ... when I was driving back from my trip," she said. "We just were not able to communicate well at all. And sometimes you have to kind of hit the bottom before you realize, 'This is not working, and we need to do better.'"

"We're definitely doing better," Ethan later added. "We've been doing well."

"We have found ourselves a good counselor, we've been going to that counselor. We've been spending a lot of intentional time, whether it's in person or on the phone," he continued. "And that's really been a good thing."