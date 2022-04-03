Estelle Harris, Seinfeld Star and Toy Story Voice Actress, Dead at 93
Estelle Harris has reportedly died in Palm Desert, Calif., due to natural causes. She was 93.
The actress' family confirmed her death to Deadline in a statement on Saturday.
"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.," her son Glen Harris shared.
"Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," he continued.
Harris was famous for playing Jason Alexander's character's mother Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, as well as Mrs. Potato Head in the latter three Toy Story films. Additionally, she was well-known for her parts in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Tarzan II, The Pinocchio Shop, and many more iconic voice roles and commercials.
She was born Estelle Nussbaum on April 4, 1928, in Manhattan, and got her start in Hollywood in Looking Up and then Once Upon a Time in America before landing a 3-episode gig on Night Court.
Harris is survived by three children — Eric, Glen, and Taryn — three grandsons, and a great-grandson.