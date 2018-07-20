ESPN Stars Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Quietly Marry in Simple Ceremony

Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are ready to take their romantic relationship into overtime!

The ESPN stars quietly wed in a small ceremony in New York City before flitting off to Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon, according to Page Six.

Shortly after the news of their low-key nuptials came to light, the pair shared some picturesque new images of their big day, showing off her simple, body-hugging white dress and a shot of his matching suit.

Just days before their wedding was confirmed, the couple subtly hinted that they had taken their romance to the next level when Qerim posted a photo of them together in the exotic locale.

“You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that,” she said in the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed even then that she was sporting a shiny new bauble on her ring finger in the shot.

Rose, a former NBA star-turned-Get Up! analyst for the network, first confirmed his off-camera connection with the First Take reporter in a mid-2016 tweet that featured the pair looking cozy with the caption, “I’d hate me too.”

Last year, Qerim opened up about how the couple managed to balance a professional and personal relationship with one another.

“I think balance is everything we’re all trying to figure out, right? Regardless of what phase of life we’re in, regardless of your career and of your relationship, telling Uproxx.

“That’s just something that I’m still continuing to learn and still continuing to juggle. Obviously, my career is demanding, but I love what I do at the same time. It’s just kind of prioritizing and working your schedule so you can make everything happen.”