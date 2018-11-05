Fired Kevin Can Wait Star Erinn Hayes Has the Best Reaction to New Kevin Can F— Himself Sitcom

Erinn Hayes is in on the joke.

The former Kevin Can Wait star reacted to news that a sitcom called Kevin Can F— Himself is in development at AMC.

Retweeting a headline announcing the spoof, Hayes wrote “OMG,” alongside three crying laughing emojis.

The new show will satirize the tried-and-trued sitcom marriage, which AMC describes as “a beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny.’ ”

The series, executive-produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, will be told from the wife’s perspective.

“We ask what happens when this supporting character is presented as a real person?” the official description states. “And what if that person is pissed?”

Hayes famously played Kevin James‘ wife in the canceled CBS series before her character was killed off the show after the first season.

“I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” James told New York Daily News.

James explained that he was originally meant to portray a single father on the show, but he and producers ultimately decided to write in a wife. For the show to have a life beyond one or two seasons, James said the tone of the show had to shift.

“The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive,” James said. “If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

Kevin Can Wait Michael Parmelee/CBS via Getty Images

Leah Remini was announced as a series regular (and Kevin’s love interest) in June 2017, reuniting with James after starring together on The King of Queens.

After Remini’s casting was confirmed, Hayes announced that she would not be returning for the second season in a tweet.

But please can we stop the personal attacks on @LeahRemini in my name? It's ugly, I never asked for it and let's be above it. 2/2 — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) September 30, 2017

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” she wrote. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

However, she asked fans not to blame Remini.

“So I’ve been silent on this and have enjoyed the support of all the fans that have reached out to say something positive,” she wrote on Twitter. “But please can we stop the personal attacks on @LeahRemini in my name? It’s ugly, I never asked for it and let’s be above it.”

The show was canceled after season 2.

Kevin Can F— Himself has not officially been ordered to series.