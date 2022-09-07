Erin Moriarty Says She Feels 'Dehumanized' by 'Misogynistic Trolling' Over Her Role on 'The Boys'

"To anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive," Erin Moriarty wrote on Instagram Tuesday

By
Published on September 7, 2022 12:22 PM

Erin Moriarty is standing up against internet trolls.

On Tuesday night, The Boys star — who plays Annie January/Starlight in the the Prime Video comic book adaptation — reposted an article on Instagram about the injustices she's been facing and opened up against the unfair treatment she's received online.

The article, published by a self-described "enthusiast" of the series on Medium, is titled "#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'fans'."

Among the comments made in the piece, the author wrote that the "majority of the audience will still fail to employ the lessons learned" throughout the show, including "how the toxicity of masculinity crushes and controls women."

Reposting some snippets of the op-ed, Moriarty, 28, wrote in the caption, "I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed."

She continued, "I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again). I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up — we change & evolve mentally AND physically)."

Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight), The Boys - Episode 305 - "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies"
Courtesy of Prime Video

Moriarty then thanked the author, who goes by the user @butcherscanary, and added that the trolling "does break my heart." She continued, "I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against."

"Everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that," she added, "I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours."

Erin Moriarty 'The Boys' TV Show, dinner party, Amazon Prime Video, The Gramercy Park Hotel, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

The actress went on to say that all the trolling has "only strengthened my empathy muscle." She finished her caption by saying, "to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."

The Boys cast (L-R): Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Aya Cash (Stormfront), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train)
James Minchin/Amazon Studios

In the comment section, Moriarty's costars from the superhero series showed their support.

Actor Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in the show, wrote, "Love you Erin. We're all here for you. You're such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you." Quaid also gave her some advice: "Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back."

Fellow costar Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, showed his love for Moriarty in the comments too. "[I] support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining ;) xo."

Chace Crawford (The Deep) wrote a simple "Love you!" while Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) commented with a series of red hearts.

RELATED VIDEO: How The Boys Star Erin Moriarty's Superhero Character Starlight 'Really Flips' Stereotypes

Moriarty also received support from other stars.

Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright wrote, "Knowing you as I do, I know with every bone in my body how much dedication you bring to your work, your character, the story and your collaborators. I love and respect you so much. You have given everything to Starlight, like you always do ❤️."

"LOVE you Erin," commented Helen Hunt. "Let them fade away. Do your work. Love your people. Be the beautiful human being you are. ❤️❤️."

Pedro Pascal kept his comment simple, writing, "Let me at them."

All seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.

