Erin Lim Reveals She Quietly Married Joshua Rhodes in Private Ceremony: It Was 'Really Special'

Erin Lim is a married woman!

The E! host quietly married fiancé Joshua Rhodes in a private wedding ceremony earlier this year, she told E! News. The two exchanged vows on Jan. 21, just four months after Rhodes popped the question.

"We decided around the holiday that because of COVID we wanted to have a small, intimate wedding with just our family. We wanted to keep it small. And what better way to start out the New Year?" The Rundown host told E! News. "We decided to get married in my parents' backyard. Joshua's dad actually married us, so it was really, really special."

Lim, 29, wore a fitted, long-sleeve Shona Joy gown. For her hair and makeup, Lim joked that she took advantage of her television gig to help her get ready for her big day.

"We didn't spend the night before the wedding separately and, on the day of the wedding, I actually ended up going to work and doing The Rundown," she said. "I got back to my house at noon and we got married at 4 p.m. I already had my hair and makeup done at work!"

Lim announced her engagement to the fashion designer during the 2020 Emmy Awards live red carpet pre-show in September. Showing off her new bling, Lim said she got engaged the night before.