Erin Foster Defends Herself After Saying 'Not to Brag but What a Time to Have Already Had' Wedding

Erin Foster isn’t sorry for making a joke about having a wedding amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, Erin, 37, found herself in hot water with some fans when she posted a photo from her December 2019 wedding to husband Simon Tikhman, captioning it, “Not to brag, but what a time to have already had your wedding.”

Couples all over the world have been forced to either cancel or postpone their nuptials in response to the global health crisis.

“Can you not caption this? There’s millions of people, aside from those that are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with canceling and changing their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of. As a public figure this is extremely insensitive, and in a time like this you should try [to] be better. Thanks,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Erin’s post.

In response, Erin doubled down on her sentiments.

“No,” Erin said to the fan. “It’s a wedding not a death everyone needs to relax.”

While the backlash continued to pour in, some fans applauded Erin for providing humor during such a dark time.

“Gorgeous and hilarious! Please do NOT take this down!” one fan wrote to Foster.

“Trust me, I’m not taking this down. Anyone who wants to blame me for corona or for their wedding being postponed is just very very confused about how pandemics work,” Foster said.

“Thank you for providing comedic relief during such a stressful time — I am a 2020 bride who has had to postpone her wedding and I still think this is hilarious!” another fan commented.

“Oh good, so you’re a normal rational person,” Erin wrote back, adding a heart emoji.

Sara Foster also came to her sister’s defense, writing, “Influencers and celebrities posting tone deaf bikini shots all day long, but God forbid a comedian make a joke about her wedding and watch out.”

In March, Sara hilariously opened up about life with her husband while social distancing, revealing that the two got into an argument about the infamous Peloton bike.

In a series of videos shared by Sara, 39, on Instagram, the couple bicker about the popular cycling machine because they “ran out of things to fight about” after “14 days quarantined” amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Not one athlete — one real athlete — [who] has motivation needs a Peloton to look at a big screen, that’s way too big anyway, to have somebody tell them what to do on what level,” Haas, who is a professional tennis player, tells his wife in the first clip.

“What do you have against Peloton,” the Barely Famous alum retorts, to which Haas, 41, denies having a problem with the bike.

“It’s great for people like you. I think it’s awesome. I think you need the motivation. I think you need the inspiration all the time to tell you what to do,” the athlete explains in a second video. “I don’t need that. I want my peace. When I go on the bicycle … I know what I’m going to do. I have my different levels.”

“Why are you so mad?” Foster asks, before Haas tells her that he’s not angry and walks away from the conversation.

Foster jokingly wrote in the caption of her post, “How many couples will make it through the quarantine? Asking for a friend.”

