ABC announced on Monday that the dance competition show is heading in "a new creative direction"

Erin Andrews Speaks Out as She and Tom Bergeron Exit DWTS , Says She'll 'Cherish' the Experience

Erin Andrews has spoken out for the first time since it was announced on Monday that she and Tom Bergeron are leaving Dancing with the Stars.

The co-host, 42, issued a statement on Instagram alongside two photos with Bergeron, 65, reflecting on her experience with the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons," she wrote. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges."

"I will always cherish my days on set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels," she added.

ABC and BBC Studios announced the co-hosts' departures from the dance competition show in a joint statement to PEOPLE, saying, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron has hosted DWTS alongside a variety of co-hosts since the series premiere in 2005. Andrews joined as co-host in 2014.

Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television

Bergeron addressed the news on Twitter on Monday, writing, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me."

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he continued. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" he jokingly added.

It's unclear how the show will unfold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was renewed for a 29th season in May, but no announcements have yet been made regarding filming after TV productions were shut down due to COVID-19 earlier this year. (It has been announced, however, that The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe will be a contestant.)