Erin Andrews Says She Felt Like a 'Loser' After Being Cut from DWTS: 'Super Big Bummer'

"Nobody wants to be let go when it's not on their terms, but I do think there's something on the horizon," the sportscaster said

Being cut from Dancing with the Stars did sting, but Erin Andrews doesn't plan on saying goodbye to the world of TV entertainment.

On the latest episode of the Token CEO podcast, the sportscaster and former DWTS co-host opened up about being let go from the show alongside Tom Bergeron, with ABC tapping Tyra Banks as the new host and executive producer for season 29.

"We have a vacancy now, in my entertainment world," she said. "I was relieved of my Dancing with the Stars duty, and everything happens for a reason."

"I mean, you know, nobody wants to be let go when it's not on their terms, but I do think there's something on the horizon," she teased. "I'm definitely working my people to find something."

Andrews, 42, said she got the phone call when she was on the putting green with her husband and her dog.

"I got a call that said, 'You know, so-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, s---, this is it,'" she recalled. "So yeah, you know, I felt sorry for myself, and I kind of was like, 'This is a terrible time to lose my job,' because we don't know when live television is coming back. These are hard jobs to get."

"So I was like, 'Oh no, I'm a loser, this is really bad,' and then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people that have production groups and they're like, 'You're going to find something,'" she continued. "But yeah, it was a super big bummer."

Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television

Despite her sudden exit, Andrews, who joined the dance competition show as co-host in 2014, said she "really enjoyed" her time in the ballroom.

"I think I'm somebody that as much as a I do love sports, I'm a fan of a lot of things — reality TV, I'm just a fan of TV," she said. "So I think that's why Dancing was a great fit for me, because it was live, you didn't know what was going to happen. So I would love to be a part of hosting a game show, I really would."

Her "dream job?" Hosting ABC's Press Your Luck, currently presented by Peter Tomarken and Elizabeth Banks.

"I'm obsessed with that show anyways, I want to compete on it," she said. "But yeah, something in the entertainment space. I've been very on Kevin Hart to quit this whole comedian movie thing and just do a talk show with me because we mesh but we are also so different in so many ways. I'm 42, I've only been married for three years, we're trying to have kids, I'm trying to keep this dog afloat and also have a career, so I think that would work so well with Kevin Hart making fun of me. But he won't listen to me! Apparently he's got a good thing carved out."

The network announced Andrews and Bergeron's departures from DWTS in July, noting in a statement that the show was embarking "on a new creative direction."

Dancing with the Stars will air next on Tuesday, Sep. 22 on ABC. The show will return to Mondays the following week, on Sep. 28.