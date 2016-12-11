The Dancing with the Stars host hinted that pro hockey player Jarret Stoll popped the question with a coy tweet on Thursday

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hints That His Former Dancing with the Stars Partner Erin Andrews Is Engaged

Are congratulations in order for Erin Andrews?

The Dancing with the Stars host and Fox Sports commentator, 38, got people talking about an engagement when she talked about her “ring game” with boyfriend and pro hockey player Jarret Stoll on Thursday.

“This weather at Lambeau is really going to put a damper on my ring game,” Andrews captioned a photo of the weather report at the NFL game she’s working on Sunday, tagging her beau.

Andrews further fueled rumors when DWTS pro Emma Slater, who recently got engaged to fellow dancer Sasha Farber live on the show, reached out to confirm the rumors.

“What?!!!! Would you happen to be engaged @ErinAndrews ??!!!! I’m hearing people on Twitter!!!” Slater wrote, to which the host replied only with hearts and kissing face emoji.

When another Twitter user wrote, “I love how @ErinAndrews is kinda hinting at her engagement and it goes over everyone’s heads! So happy for her!!” she responded with a kissing face emoji as well.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Andrew’s partner on season 10 of the competition show, seemed to confirm the rumors during an appearance on FOX 5 TV in Las Vegas Friday — and had no qualms about spilling the beans.

The dancer called Andrews among his best partners, saying, “I had an amazing time with Erin Andrews, who I think maybe just got engaged and maybe I’m breaking the news, I’m not sure. She also kinda, maybe broke the news of us being pregnant, so maybe that’s returning the favor over here.”

Andrews reportedly congratulated Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd on expecting their first child on the set of DWTS while mic’d, spilling the news before the couple confirmed the news, so sharing the engagement news may be payback.