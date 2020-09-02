"I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good,'" the former co-host recalled

Erin Andrews Says Her and Tom Bergeron's DWTS Exit 'Was a Surprise' as New Cast Is Revealed

Erin Andrews was just as taken aback by her Dancing with the Stars exit as fans were.

During an interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers, the former co-host opened up about how she found out that she and Tom Bergeron were leaving the show, with ABC tapping Tyra Banks as the new host and executive producer for season 29.

"It was a surprise," said Andrews, 42. "I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good.'"

Andrews, who joined DWTS as co-host in 2014, said she's stayed in touch with Bergeron, 65, and the pro dancers.

"I text Tom, like once a week … and the dancers as well. That's a family," she said. "I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years. I always call it a Dancing with the Stars mafia — once you're in, it's really hard to break away. That's a tight-knit group."

"Tom was my ballroom quarterback. He was that show's ballroom quarterback," added Andrews of Bergeron, who hosted DWTS alongside a variety of co-hosts since the series premiere in 2005. "He was the end-all, be-all of that show."

Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television

Moving forward, Andrews said she wishes Banks, 46, the best.

"She can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so good for her," she said.

Image zoom Tyra Banks Manny Carabel/Getty

The network announced the co-hosts' departures from the dance competition show in July.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."