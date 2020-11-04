A Timeline of Erika & Tom Girardi's Relationship, from Friendship to Fame to a Surprise Split

Erika, 49, and Tom, 81, first met over two decades ago, when she was a cocktail waitress at the L.A. restaurant Chasen’s, where Tom was a regular.

Then 27, divorced and with a young son, Thomas, now 26, “marriage was the furthest thing from my mind,” Girardi told PEOPLE in 2018.

But fate intervened, and after a year-long friendship, Tom, a powerhouse attorney famed for the landmark case that inspired the film Erin Brokovich, asked her out.

Their connection was immediate. “Tom did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth,” says Girardi, who shared her own painful past in her book, Pretty Mess. “We both came up the hard way. And we appreciate growth.”

A few months after they met, Girardi moved in; six months after that, Tom proposed. They wed in 1999, at the same restaurant where they met.

It was the second marriage for Erika, who was previously married to ex-husband Tommy Zizzo, and the third marriage for Tom.