Erika Girardi was previously accused of refusing to provide access to her finances for a bankruptcy trustee investigating her estranged husband’s assets

Erika Girardi's Accountant, Lawyer and Landlord Ordered to Turn Over Her Financial Records in Court

Erika Girardi's accountant, divorce lawyer and landlord have all been ordered by a judge to produce her financial records in court as a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate her estranged husband Tom Girardi's assets.

Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, have been accused of embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash, and he was later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December — one month after Erika, 49, filed for divorce.

Last week, the petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed three separate motions that accused Erika of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee, according to a copies of the motions obtained by PEOPLE.

The trustee's special litigation counsel, attorney Ronald Richards, previously reported that Girardi Keese transferred $20 million to Erika's various businesses, including one that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star created after the news of the embezzlement scandal broke.

On Monday, the court ruled in favor of the creditors, ordering that Erika's accountant Michael Ullman, divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg and landlord Benjamin Khakshour turn over various "key documents," including her pay stubs, bank statements and any emails and text messages pertaining to her finances.

Erika Girardi Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Ginsburg, Khakshour and Ullman, along with his accounting firm, Ullman Accountancy Corp., must produce the requested documents later this month and are all set to appear in court for examination on various days during the week of July 19, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Lawyers for Erika did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The original motion claimed that Erika "refused to provide access" to Ullman, her management company and the books and records of her various companies.

It read: "As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago."

The motion went on to claim that Erika used her companies, including the newly created Pretty Mess Inc, to hide her assets, and has blocked access to Ullman while continuing to show off public displays of wealth.

"At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from the [Girardi Keese] to Erika," it said. "Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets."

Citing a worry that Erika will spend the funds transferred from "the Debtor" (Girardi Keese), the motion said various recent events — including Erika's attorneys filing to stop representing her and then later withdrawing that filing — have heightened "the necessity to trace her money and investigate the receipt of funds, her purchases including the bling and the glam, (diamonds and high expenditures of beauty maintenance, etc.)."

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Erika Girardi and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

Two days later, Erika's legal team responded to the motion in their own court filing, asserting that she "has been and remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee's investigation in this bankruptcy of debtor Girardi & Keese."

In addition to responding to the claims that she has not been cooperative, the reality star requested that the court reconsider its decision to appoint Richards as the special counsel to the trustee in the bankruptcy case, accusing him of making "false and inflammatory" statements about her on social media.

It claimed that Richards has engaged in "vicious, conclusory, and speculative public vilification - all without evidence, which even if it existed, should and must be presented to and adjudicated by this Court."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Richards called the motion a "Hollywood attempt to create a smoke screen to slow down our work" and said his social media posts were protected by free speech.

"Had there been any restrictions by the Court on free speech, they would have been adhered to, as all court orders are by our office," his statement said, adding that the court previously rejected a gag order request from Erika's team and said during a recent hearing that he "has a right to express his views."

"We are representing the Trustee on a limited basis relating to Erika Jayne," Richards continued. "We only need to zealously pursue our client's litigation objectives which is to find the money and recover it. Attacking the Trustee's choice of counsel who is doing an effective job and working hard is a poorly designed strategy. The real issue is the large receivables to Erika Jayne and the money she is refusing to release or return, period."

The bankruptcy case is just one of many legal woes facing Erika and Tom, 82, who has recently been diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. His younger brother, Robert, has been named as a conservator over his person and estate.