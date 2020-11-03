The reality star filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years on Tuesday

RHOBH 's Erika Girardi Did Not Sign a Prenup with Ex Tom Girardi: It 'Wouldn't Stand in His Way'

Erika Girardi did not sign a prenuptial agreement when she married powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi over two decades ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who announced the couple's split on Tuesday, previously revealed that they do not have a prenup in place.

"I don't have a prenup," Erika, 49, said during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Then & Now in 2017.

But even if they had signed the legal documents, Erika said a prenup "wouldn't stand" much of a chance against Tom's superior knowledge of the law.

"But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she said. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's going to be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

The Bravo star filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

Erika and Tom — known for his work on the landmark case that inspired the Erin Brokovich movie — wed in 1999 after meeting a year prior.

The couple often faced criticisms for their age gap, which Erika has steadily defended.

"I've dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man," she once said on RHOBH, according to E! News. "I mean, I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f---ing talk to me."