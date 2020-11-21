RHOBH Star Erika Girardi Steps Out for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce

Erika Girardi enjoyed a night out with friends on Thursday, stepping out in public for the first time since news of her divorce from husband Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, was spotted having dinner at Italian restaurant, Fia, in Santa Monica, California, with a few close friends while filming for the reality show.

She filed for divorce from Tom, 81, on Nov. 3 after nearly 21 years of marriage, according to the divorce filing, obtained by PEOPLE. She listed their date of separation as "[to be determined]" and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Erika, 49, said in a statement at the time. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

According to the filing, the Bravo reality star has asked that she be paid spousal support by Tom and has also requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her ex. She has also asked that Tom pays for her attorney's fees.

But even if they had signed the legal documents, she said a prenup "wouldn't stand" much of a chance against Tom's superior knowledge of the law. "But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she said about the powerhouse attorney, who is famed for the landmark case that inspired the film Erin Brokovich.

"A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's going to be all Tom's way, I assure you," she said. "He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

She first met Tom while cocktail-waitressing at the Los Angeles restaurant Chasen's, where he was a regular, she told PEOPLE in 2018. They wed in January of 2000, according to the divorce filing.