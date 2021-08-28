Tom Girardi's law firm claims the star knew her "expensive to be me" lifestyle was being paid for by her husband’s company

Erika Girardi Slammed in Bankruptcy Lawsuit for 'Fraudulent' Transfers: 'The Glam Cannot Be Supported by a Sham'

Erika Girardi's involvement in her estranged husband's bankruptcy case continues.

In new legal documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the trustee overseeing the case involving Tom Girardi's law firm claims the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star knew her "expensive to be me" lifestyle was being paid for by her husband's company and cite "fraudulent transfer" of assets.

"Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi's firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, 'It is expensive to be me,' " the document states, adding: "The glam cannot be supported by a sham."

Some of Erika's alleged expenses documented in the filings include over $14,000,000 in American Express charges, as well as payments for glam squad, dancers, travel, clothes, purses, shoes, jewelry and other "lavish expenses."

Tom, 82, and Girardi Keese were previously accused of embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash, and he was later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December — one month after Erika, 50, filed for divorce.

In July, Erika was accused of hiding asset transfers and owing the firm $25 million. Documents filed last month by the attorney for the bankruptcy trustee, Ronald Richards, claim that Erika and two of her businesses, EJ Global, LLC, and Pretty Mess, Inc., received jewelry and other luxury items purchased using funds belonging to Girardi Keese.

In response to the lawsuit, a source close to Erika told PEOPLE that the case had "no merit," but in the documents filed on Thursday Richards insists "it would be a miscarriage of justice if [Erika] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate."

"Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor's credit cards and the Debtor's payment of her personal expenses," the documents state. "Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability."

According to the documents, Erika "attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly." However, "the distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless."

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Richards said his firm hoped that the newest filing would "provide a come to Jesus moment" for Erika.

"The evidence is undeniable," Richards continued. "We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others...We are hopeful she finds it a better path to resolve this matter without any further avoidance of her obligations to this Estate instead of constantly draining Estate resources with meritless legal positions and threats. No more investigation is needed to prove the money traveled in one direction: To Erika Girardi."

An attorney for Erika did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Erika's legal team previously requested that the court reconsider its decision to appoint Richards as the special counsel to the trustee in the bankruptcy case, accusing him of making "false and inflammatory" statements about her on social media.

The motion, filed in June, claimed that Richards has engaged in "vicious, conclusory, and speculative public vilification — all without evidence, which even if it existed, should and must be presented to and adjudicated by this Court."

That week, the petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed three separate motions that accused Erika of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee, according to copies of the motions obtained by PEOPLE.

