RHOBH's Erika Girardi Shares Rare Photo of Her Police Officer Son: 'People Say We Look Alike'

Erika Girardi couldn't help but point out the resemblance between herself and the police officer

Erika Girardi is one proud mom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a rare photo of her 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo to Instagram on Tuesday. And she couldn't help but point out the resemblance between herself and the police officer.

"People say we look alike," she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Zizzo stands facing the camera while in his uniform.

"No, you can’t comment," she added with a laughing emoji, referencing her decision to disable the comments section on the post.

While Girardi, 48, has often spoken about her son from her first marriage, Zizzo has never made an appearance on RHOBH. And the singer said he has no plans to make a cameo anytime soon.

"Probably not," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year. "I don't think so, no. You know he has a private life; he's a police officer."

Girardi once said that Zizzo lived with her and her husband, Tom Girardi. But it's unclear if they still reside together.

"I actually love having my son there. He's free security," she told the Daily Dish in 2017. "Free security and he never lets me forget it. But, you know, Tom's very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it's nice. We have a really big house, so it's nice to have him there."

Girardi also said having him under her roof helped ease the anxiety she has about his job.

"Let me be very honest, I worry about my boy as I'm sure everyone whose family member is in law enforcement or in the military [does], ok?" she said. "It's nice to hear him come home. It's nice to hear him come off duty and I can see his car in the driveway or I hear him walk up the steps. To me, I sleep a little better at night just knowing that I know where he is."

But despite her worry, Girardi couldn't be prouder of everything Zizzo has accomplished.

"I'm very proud of my son being in law enforcement, but obviously it can get a little nerve-racking," she told The Daily Dish in 2016. "It's a dangerous profession. I've known my son was going to be in law enforcement from the time he could walk and talk. That's all he's ever wanted and that's kind of your role as a parent is to honor who your children really are."