Erika Girardi Seemingly Shades Denise Richards Following News of Her RHOBH Exit

Denise Richards confirmed Wednesday that she will not return to RHOBH after two seasons on the hit show

On Wednesday evening, the 49-year-old Pretty Mess author tweeted "Bye" with a hand waving emoji, alongside a GIF from the '80s sitcom Small Wonder of a young boy slamming a door in a girl's face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though Girardi didn’t mention Richards, 49, directly, or tag any other names in her post, fans couldn't help but think that the tweet was directed towards Richards. Girardi also posted the tweet right before part two of the Season 10 reunion aired.

Speculating that the meme was hinted at Richards, some social commentators replied to Girardi's message calling out the star for seeming to shade the Wild Things actress.

Image zoom Erika Girardi; Denise Richards John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (2)

One user wrote, "What has Denise done to you specifically that warranted this post? I’m still trying [to] wrap my head around what exactly you are so mad about in all sincerity," as another added, "That's not nice. What happened to women supporting women?"

A rep for Richards previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress would not be returning to the Beverly Hills franchise of the hit Bravo series after she first joined in 2019 for season 9.

Her decision to turn in her diamond comes after a tense season 10 for the star, who found herself at odds with nearly all of her castmates.

This season has largely centered on the drama surrounding Richards, including her being upset that the topic of threesomes was brought up by her fellow castmates at her family barbecue — where her children were present — and her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which Richards has adamantly denied.

Early on in the season, the Housewives accused Richards of "mom-shaming" after she admitted she didn't feel comfortable bringing her daughters around the group after they brought up threesomes in front of her children and their friends during a party she hosted at her Malibu home. The women felt Richards' outrage was a bit hypocritical — considering she has been open about sex, even saying on season 9 that she took her husband Aaron Phypers to get a happy ending massage.

Image zoom Denise Richards, Erika Girardi Getty Images (2)

During part one of the three-part RHOBH reunion, Richards expressed that she felt like a "target" this season, which prompted Girardi to vocalize her frustrations with the actress.

"You sat down and opened with he still has a big penis," she began. "That was the first thing out of your mouth at your own barbecue with your own children sitting right there. It comes out of your mouth first. You set the tone. Great, we're having an adult conversation."

"The whole thing is really frustrating," she continued.

Though Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley disagreed — "I don't think Denise is trying to make anyone look like ass----, I'm sorry," the latter interjected — Girardi maintained her stance.